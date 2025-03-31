TEAMtalk can confirm what the future holds for Marcus Rashford after both the player and Manchester United came to the same conclusion.

Rashford embarked on a new chapter in January upon joining Aston Villa on a six-month loan. The move arose due to the frosty relationship between the forward and his manager, Ruben Amorim.

Amorim made no secret of his dissatisfaction with Rashford’s approach to the game, believing the 27-year-old was not fully committed to the cause.

After being omitted from a succession of Man Utd’s matchday squads, Unai Emery came calling and convinced Rashford to take a leap of faith at Villa Park.

Rashford quickly bagged four assists in a Villa shirt and in his 10th appearance, scored his first goal for the club in an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Preston North End on Sunday. Goal number two would quickly follow from the penalty spot.

Villa’s deal contains an option to buy worth £40m, though it’s important to stress it is not an obligation.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Villa do have growing interest in activating their option. But as other sources have pointed out, they will not make a final decision until the end of the season.

Their reasoning is partly financial, with Villa unwilling to sanction a £40m move until knowing which European competition – if any – they’ll feature in next season.

However, while Villa are yet to fall on one side of the fence, we can confirm both Rashford and Man Utd have made their minds up.

We can reveal Rashford has already told Man Utd he wants to leave his parent club in the summer – irrespective of whether it’s to Aston Villa.

LaLiga giants Barcelona retain an interest in the forward and a move abroad – especially to a club the stature of Barcelona – does appeal to the player.

Furthermore, we’ve been told Man Utd have zero intention of reintegrating Rashford back into the mix at Old Trafford if a permanent switch to Villa falls through.

In the event Villa and Rashford part ways at season’s end, Man Utd will begin to explore other exit opportunities and will NOT bring Rashford in from the cold.

Latest Man Utd news – Eriksen returning to former club?

In other news, Ajax have confirmed their interest in bringing Christian Eriksen back to Amsterdam.

The Dane, 33, is out of contract at season’s end and won’t be offered a new deal. Eriksen starred for Ajax between 2009-13 and his experience could prove invaluable for what is otherwise a very young Ajax side at present.

Elsewhere, Tuttomercatoweb state Man Utd are strongly considering signing a 6ft 7in striker.

