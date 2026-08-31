Manchester United have come to a decision over pursuing a deal to sign left-back Alejandro Balde from Barcelona before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday evening.

Having made their main focus throughout the summer window on revamping Michael Carrick’s midfield engine room, United have since switched their attention to strengthening positions where they are a little light.

Left-back is most definitely one of them, with Man Utd wanting stronger competition for Luke Shaw, despite the injury-prone Red Devils star playing every Premier League game last season.

Newcastle’s Lewis Hall has been the top target throughout that search, although it became quickly apparent that the Tyneside outfit were not willing to do business, after a number of high-profile exits over the summer.

As our sources revealed, Balde then emerged as a serious option for United, with talks taking place over a potential Old Trafford switch.

Indeed, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the latest discussions between the Red Devils and Barcelona took place on Sunday, with Balde’s agent Jorge Mendes ensuring the English club was aware of the conditions for a potential transfer.

United have been primarily interested in taking the Spain international on loan, while Barca have made it clear they want a permanent transfer if Balde is to leave.

And now Mendes has informed United that, as things stand, Barcelona’s preference is a sale or nothing, with the two clubs some distance apart on that front, particularly because Balde himself remains keen to stay in Catalonia.

The 22-year-old remains under contract until 2028 and is valued by Barcelona at around €40million.

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Man Utd balking on Balde asking price

And now Romano has delivered an update on the proposed transfer, telling his YouTube channel: “Guys, on Balde, Man Utd believe the deal is too expensive.

“So Man Utd also informed by Jorge Mendes over the weekend, on Sunday, about any movement around Balde.

“Jorge Mendes made sure Man Utd had all the conditions of the deal but Manchester United were only interested on loan, maybe with a buy option clause, maybe becoming an obligation under certain conditions.

“But Jorge Mendes told Man Utd, as of today, Barcelona want permanent transfer or nothing. The player also is keen on staying at Barcelona, so that’s the situation.

“Then should anything change I will let you know.

“I still expect Man Utd to sign a left-back but as for Balde, at the moment it looks complicated financially to complete this deal.”

With all that in mind, it appears that unless United change their approach and meet Barca’s demands, a deal looks tough to complete.

Meanwhile, a United first-team attacker has personally rejected a move to Fiorentina before the window shuts, as the Serie A side close in on an Everton star instead.