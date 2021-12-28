Ralf Rangnick is facing a key decision on the cusp of the January transfer window opening after Manchester United received an official offer for Anthony Martial, per a report.

The French forward, 26, revealed his desire to seek a new challenge next month via his agent. Martial has plummeted down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

His quest for regular gametime saw speculation over a January exit ramp up. Newcastle, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Sevilla were all namechecked as potential suitors by various outlets.

However, interim Manchester United boss Rangnick suggested he could play hardball over a move.

Via the Daily Mirror, Rangnick recently said regarding a Martial exit: “We spoke at length.

“He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.”

Nevertheless, Rangnick insisted that he told Martial that United will not actively look to offload him. The Red Devils are fighting for a top-four Premier League finish and are still in the Champions League. They could also yet go on an FA Cup run.

“I think in a way this [Martial’s exit wish] is understandable, I could follow his thoughts. But on the other hand, it’s also important to see the situation of the club,” the manager added.

“We have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions and we want to be as successful as we can be.

“I told him ‘listen, as long as there is no club showing interest in him [he will stay]’ and it should not only be in the interest of the player it should also be in the interest of the club.

“As far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and, as long as this is the case, he will stay.”

Man Utd receive Anthony Martial offer

However, according to Sky Sports, an offer has now been lodged.

They report Sevilla have proposed a straight loan option for the remainder of the season. An option or obligation to buy would not be included.

That could work to United’s benefit with Martial able to feature more regularly in Seville.

Jesse Lingard proved loan spells can improve a player in their mid-to-late twenties through his stellar stint at West Ham last season.

A six-month spell in Spain could be just what Martial needs before returning to Old Trafford next season a rejuvenated figure.

Martial still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract along with a club option for a further 12 months. As such, his long-term future could still lay in Manchester, and a loan stint with Sevilla could have long-term benefits.

Sky Sports add that United are yet to respond to the offer.

Man Utd star “killing his career” after Rangnick decision

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard has been roundly questioned for his decision to remain at Old Trafford despite his minutes on the pitch falling off a cliff.

Lingard reportedly performed a U-turn and indicated his desire to stay at Old Trafford until at least the summer.

Rangnick’s arrival was reportedly instrumental in Lingard’s decision to fight for his place in the last six months of his contract. However, Lingard’s call has drawn fervent criticism from pundit Frank McAvennie.

He told Football Insider: “I really don’t get that [Lingard’s decision to stay]. He went to West Ham last year and set the world on fire, he was brilliant. He’s barely played this season and he wants to stay? I just don’t get that.

“He’s killing his career. Why would you not want to go and join another club and score goals again? You can’t tell me he’s happy being sat on the bench. He can’t be.

“I’ve said enough about Lingard not going to West Ham but I’m not sure I want him there if this is his attitude. I’m sorry, I just don’t get this at all. He’s not going to play ahead of Ronaldo, is he? It’s crazy. It makes no sense to me, I don’t understand what he’s doing.”

