Amorim decisions criticised with Man Utd ‘all over the place’ in ‘terrible’ Bournemouth defeat

Ruben Amorim and Manchester United have been blasted after they were stunned at home by Bournemouth on Sunday, losing 3-0.

Man Utd’s players were booed off at Old Trafford in December last year after a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, and history has remarkably repeated itself. Defender Dean Huijsen gave the Cherries the lead in the 29th minute when he rose tall from a corner to glance a header past Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United’s fortunes went from bad to worse after the break when Justin Kluivert won a penalty from Noussair Mazraoui.

Kluivert stepped up and sent Onana the wrong way to double the visitors’ advantage.

And United’s horrid day was capped off when Antoine Semenyo scored Bournemouth’s third and final goal in the 63rd minute, shortly after the penalty.

Evanilson played Semenyo in with a lovely pass and the winger made no mistake with his left-footed finish to send the travelling Bournemouth fans wild.

United could not even pull a single goal back as Bournemouth completed another famous win over the Red Devils.

Former midfielder Michael Brown was left shocked by United’s latest poor performance. He slammed them for being ‘all over the place’ before questioning Amorim’s decision to make so many substitutions.

Man Utd loss ‘a big blow’

“What an afternoon of football at Old Trafford. We knew Man Utd would be up against this Bournemouth side who are full of confidence,” Brown said on BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

“Man Utd contributed with chances, but didn’t have the quality. It could have been more and what a performance from Bournemouth overall.

“We have seen Ruud van Nistelrooy get some results [under his interim tenure], but you cannot just turn it around quickly – it is going to take time here.

“Ruben Amorim has to stop making so many changes, he needs to find a system in a settled way.

“This is a big blow, this performance at this stage of the season has put a major negative effect back on something that was starting to look good under the new manager.”

Senior BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone added: “Bournemouth’s supporters are delirious in the corner to my right. They have just sung ‘Man Utd, it’s happened again’, referencing the fact the Cherries won 3-0 here last season.

“This has been another terrible performance from the home side. The defensive formation is not working.”

