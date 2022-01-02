Manchester United have become more confident over a massive deal for Declan Rice following West Ham’s recent poor form, according to a report.

The midfielder has emerged as one of the most sought-after Premier League stars with his rise in recent seasons. After making his top-flight debut at the end of the 2016/17 season, he has racked up 150 outings in the competition.

What’s more, the 22-year-old has become a vital part of the England team and starred at Euro 2020.

As a result, United have had eyes on Rice for some time over a potential move to Old Trafford.

The word from David Moyes’ side has, for some time, been that Rice will cost £100million. In fact, boss Moyes has said that he thinks the midfielder is worth “far, far more” than £100million.

West Ham’s strong form for most of this season has given them hope of qualifying for the Champions League. However, according to The Sun on Sunday, their blip in recent weeks has given United hope of snapping Rice up.

United know they will need at least £100million to sign the Englishman. But there were ‘genuine fears’ that West Ham would scupper a deal by making the top four and gaining vital negotiation leverage – until now.

The Hammers may have won both of their past two Premier League matches. Nevertheless, they have only gained three wins in their past nine games.

As such, The Sun on Sunday reports that United will do the groundwork over a deal for Rice in the ‘coming weeks’.

Indeed, interim Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick has given his approval for his club to keep building up their detailed assessment of the midfielder as one of their top summer targets.

United want Rice to become the centrepiece of their team. Their midfield – and the lack of summer signings in that area – has been criticised in recent months.

This season, Rice has played every minute in all but one of West Ham‘s league matches. He has also starred in the Europa League, scoring two goals in the group stages.

West Ham told how to keep Rice

The midfielder has three years left on his current contract. Still, he could look to move on if he does not sense enough ambition from his club.

Dean Saunders said of the player’s future: “West Ham are on the brink of the next step. This is the best team they have had for years and years. They have got really good players.

“The thing is now, if they do not show the players they are going to take the next step, your best players will leave.

“If they can see you are trying to win something and going to go forward, the likes of Declan Rice will be saying: ‘I’m happy here’.”