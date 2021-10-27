A player valued at more than £100million has been told to avoid joining Man Utd because of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian could soon be replaced following the Red Devils’ 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool on Sunday. Mo Salah bagged a hat-trick as Jurgen Klopp’s men ran rampant at Old Trafford.

A number of managers have been linked with the role. Former Chelsea and Inter boss Antonio Conte is thought to be under consideration.

He is already proven in the Premier League, having taken Chelsea to the title in 2016-17.

Zinedine Zidane was reportedly offered the job but ‘discarded’ it as he eyes both Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team as possible next destinations.

Current PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is once again on the club’s radar. He improved Tottenham hugely during his spell in north London. They finished second in the Premier League and reached the Champions League final before his sacking in November 2019.

Solskjaer has a few more games to save his job. He has always thrived under pressure and could pull it out of the bag with a few victories.

He is supposedly a big fan of England international Declan Rice. A bid could emerge in 2022 to solve Man Utd’s problematic central midfield.

But a journalist reckons the 48-year-old might hold Rice back due to his lack of elite coaching.

When appearing on talkSPORT, Daily Mail reporter Martin Samuel compared Solskjaer to his rivals.

“A young player needs to go to work with Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp or Thomas Tuchel,” Samuel said.

“There’s a number of managers where you can go ‘yeah, I can see that playing in the Champions League under these coaches’.

“But specifically Manchester United, you have got a lot of guys who played for Manchester United who have conducted a recruitment campaign on behalf of them every time they go on the television.

“Well, the club you are recruiting for actually doesn’t justify those names. I can see what Declan Rice could do for Manchester United, I cannot see what Manchester United can do for Declan Rice, other than make him a bit richer.”

The 22-year-old is also being monitored by Man City as they look to find Fernandinho’s long-term replacement.

Paul Ince in brutal Solskjaer criticism

Meanwhile, United legend Paul Ince has slammed Solskjaer and his backroom staff for their lack of experience.

During an appearance on The United Stand podcast, Ince said: “You can’t have a manager who takes Cardiff down, then goes to Molde, and expect to come into the biggest club in the world and produce a team that’s going to challenge the best teams in the world with the staff that he’s got.

“You’ve got an under-23 coach come up from the academy. He’s got Michael Carrick… no coaching experience. Micky Phelan…I don’t know what he does. That’s his team.

“This is his coaching staff. So you analyse that with the world-class players that you’ve got in the team and we keep mentioning tactics and not getting the best out of the players.

“Look at that staff. This is the staff that Ole says is ‘very good, brilliant…’ it’s a load of b******s because they are conceding goals for fun.”

