Defiant Ten Hag issues response to new Man Utd sack talk as he reveals formula to save himself from the axe

Under-fire Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists he knows exactly what is required to arrest their poor form and save himself from the ignominy of being sacked by the club.

The Red Devils have suffered an unacceptable eight losses in their first 15 games of the season, with successive 3-0 home defeats compounding the Manchester United misery and ensuring it is the club’s worst start to a campaign in a staggering 51 years.

Understandably, reports that Ten Hag could be relieved of his duties are already heating up amid claims, stemming from our exclusive, that Ten Hag has lost the faith of several senior stars who are questioning his transfers, tactics and substitutions.

On the flip side, it is claimed that senior bosses at Old Trafford still believe the Dutchman is the right man to have in charge, with the club’s third-place finish last season proof that he can steer the club back towards the elite.

Regardless, pressure on his shoulders is growing by the game and he goes into Saturday’s match at Fulham needing nothing less than a victory to arrest their slide, before heading to Denmark and a must-win Champions League clash with FC Copenhagen. Following that, United take on Luton at Old Trafford and it’s clear that nothing less than three wins – and convincing ones at that – are needed to stem claims he’s a man on borrowed time.

Claims that the Dutch coach is a dead man walking reached fever pitch on Friday when it was claimed that the club’s new minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has decided to sack Ten Hag with a rival Premier League boss shooting to the top of their wishlist.

READ MORE: Seven contenders to replace Ten Hag if Man Utd sack the Dutchman

Ten Hag hits back at Man Utd sack talk

Responding to the midweek 3-0 home hammering by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup, Ten Hag insisted that he is a “fighter” and he called on his players to stand “shoulder to shoulder” to help get them back on track.

That call to arms was aided by Scott McTominay, who responded to media speculation that senior players were against the manager, by insisting the club were united in their efforts to get behind their manager and return to winning ways.

Nonetheless, calls that Ten Hag faces the sack are growing louder than ever and know the Dutchman has issued a defiant new response to those claims and insists he can get United back on track.

“It’s possible, I’m convinced (United can be successful),” the defiant Dutchman said.

“Sometimes you have difficult periods and when you stick together – and we are together – then we come through these difficult periods.”

Asked whether the structure is right for club to be a success, Ten Hag said: “I wouldn’t work here if I thought it wasn’t right.”

Ten Hag also stressed that he is determined to get things right, adding: “Always, when the team is not playing well, you think about it, to get it right. I’m not thinking about things away from the team.

“Of course, sometimes I need my relaxation to get energy, but for now it’s 24/7. You think about ‘how do I get this right?'”

Ten Hag on how United need to rediscover winning formula

The United boss has been working overtime with his players in recent days on both their mental strength and shape on the pitch.

But he has stopped short of declaring the game at Fulham as a must-win for both his team and his own future.

“I never think in such scenarios, we have to win every game,” he said. “We put every effort in and I’m sure the players are ready to execute the plan [on Saturday].

“The players are hard to beat but in this moment, after two defeats, we didn’t show it. I’m convinced in the long term the players will be hard to beat and they know how to do it.”

Ten Hag has dampened claims United lack intensity in recent matches and feels injuries have played a role in their current struggles, with Casemiro the latest to suffer time on the sidelines.

“I think that is too strong (to say the team lack desire and intensity). The intention is clear but the execution isn’t,” he insisted.

“At the moment we are in with so many changes in each game. We can’t line up the same for two or three games and last season was the same.

“Now, often we miss players in the back four and we have to adjust, also in the midfield. We are missing Casemiro.

“We have to win and I don’t want to find excuses if we don’t win. We have to be more pragmatic.”

Were United to sack the Dutchman, it has been claimed it would cost the club more than £15m in compensation.

DON’T MISS ~ Exclusive: Big-name Man Utd defender to ditch Ten Hag and seal January exit as Ronaldo link-up takes shape