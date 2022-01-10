Manchester United are yet to make an offer for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, who is reportedly the subject of interest from at least four clubs.

Zakaria is out of contract at the end of the season and Gladbach have already confirmed he will be leaving. It remains unclear whether that will be in the summer for free, or in January for a fee.

Either way, there are several clubs queueing up for the Switzerland international. The chance to sign someone like him on such low terms as he enters the prime of his career at 25 years old is inviting.

Among the frontrunners for his signature are Man Utd. They are in need of a new midfielder to provide balance to the team.

With Paul Pogba’s contract expiring at the end of the season as well, there is a further emphasis on why Man Utd need to strengthen there.

Reports have indicated that Ralf Rangnick is a fan of the Bundesliga talent and could make a move for him. In fact, there were even claims that Zakaria is Man Utd’s most likely January signing.

However, things do not seem to be so advanced yet. Fabrizio Romano has provided an update in which he clarifies that United are yet to make a bid for Zakaria.

The transfer reporter tweeted: “Manchester United have made no bid for Denis Zakaria as things stand. The option has been discussed as he’s appreciated by Rangnick. But there’s still no official bid to Borussia.

“More than four clubs are already working to sign Zakaria as free agent in July. Open race.”

Man Utd face battle to get their man

Therefore, Romano has confirmed that Rangnick likes Zakaria, but so do many other clubs as Man Utd should have been expecting.

Whether they will win the race or not, only time will tell.

Zakaria, for now, will continue representing Gladbach in his final season with them. So far in 2021-22, he has made 16 appearances and scored two goals.

Overall in his Gladbach career, he has played in 144 matches and scored 11 times.

Soon, he will be representing a new club. But it remains to be seen whether that will be Manchester United or not.

Prem rivals competing for Denis Zakaria

Although Romano did not name the other clubs competing for Zakaria, various have been linked.

In the Premier League, reports have mentioned him in connection with Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Arsenal desperately need to strengthen in midfield, where they have a lack of depth. They are reportedly in contact with Zakaria’s representatives.

But Villa were recently revealed to also be in the hunt, under the direction of new coach Steven Gerrard.

In pursuing Zakaria, he could be rivalling his former club Liverpool. The Reds have also been looking at strengthening in midfield and Zakaria is an opportunity.

For now, it remains a guessing game as to where Zakaria’s future lies. There is clearly work behind the scenes, but it is as yet unclear who exactly is doing it.

