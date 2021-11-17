Manchester United have opened fresh talks over a transfer for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria following Liverpool’s interest, a report has claimed.

The 24-year-old has long supposedly been on the radar of Premier League clubs. Most recently, Arsenal and Tottenham have looked like the main English contenders for his signature.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is also reportedly an admirer of the Switzerland international.

Liverpool, a past potential suitor for Zakaria, have stepped up interest in recent days. The defensive midfielder, who can also play at centre-back, would prove a useful asset.

According to Sportitalia journalist Gianluigi Longari, though, the increased talk around the player has led United to increase their interest.

The reporter ‘confirms’ in his tweet that the Red Devils have made ‘new contact’ over a transfer for him. However, Juventus are also firmly in the race.

City, meanwhile, remain in the ‘background’ over a deal for now.

Zakaria moved to Monchengladbach from Young Boys in his native Switzerland in 2017.

Since then, he has played 138 games, missing only four since November last year. Indeed, that is the point at which he came back into the team after a nasty knee injury.

As well as his defensive attributes, Zakaria has contributed 11 goals and assisted eight others in his time with his Bundesliga employers.

However, his contract expires at the end of the season, when he will become a free agent.

Zakaria reportedly has no intention of signing a new deal, as he seeks a new challenge.

Zakaria has transfer options

According to one report, Zakaria would prefer to move to Barcelona if he got the chance and the La Liga club showed interest.

If that does not work out, a Premier League transfer is in his sights.

Bild has reported that while Borussia Dortmund want to keep him in the Bundesliga, his desire to move to England will prove a stumbling block.

Zakaria has featured in nine of 11 Bundesliga games this season, playing every minute of the last eight.