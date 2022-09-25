Man Utd, Chelsea target admits to being ‘flattered’ by transfer rumours and details main ‘focus’

Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries says he is ‘flattered’ by reports linking him with Manchester United and Chelsea, among other teams, though his main ‘focus’ is on his current club.

Dumfries joined Inter from PSV in August 2021. According to transfermarkt, the move cost the Italian side £12.3million, with Dumfries arriving at the San Siro to replace new Paris Saint-Germain signing Achraf Hakimi.

Dumfries enjoyed a successful debut campaign with Inter at right wing-back. He notched five goals and seven assists in all competitions. This helped the Nerazzurri finish second in Serie A, behind rivals and champions AC Milan.

While Inter couldn’t win their 20th league title, they had better luck in the domestic cup competitions. Inter beat Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana and also beat Max Allegri’s side in the Coppa Italia final.

Following his top season in Italy, Dumfries was heavily linked with a Premier League transfer during the recent summer window.

Manchester United looked into signing him as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot. Chelsea were also hoping to land him after being unable to capture Sergino Dest from Barcelona.

Despite United and Chelsea’s approaches, the Dutchman remained at Inter past the September 1 transfer deadline.

Dumfries has had a relatively slow start to the 2022-23 campaign by his own high standards. After scoring on the opening day against Lecce, it took him a month to register his second goal contribution of the season.

Dumfries found the net in the Champions League against Viktoria Plzen as Inter beat the Czech outfit 2-0 away from home.

The 26-year-old is currently on international duty with the Netherlands. He played all of Holland’s recent match against Poland, which resulted in a 2-0 victory.

Denzel Dumfries quizzed on Man Utd, Chelsea links

Ahead of the Netherlands’ clash with Belgium tonight (Sunday), Dumfries was asked about the rumours of a United or Chelsea move.

He briefly got their hopes up by admitting he was ‘flattered’ by the links, although he is focusing on winning more trophies with Inter right now.

“The interest flatters me, of course,” Dumfries told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf (via Goal). “But my focus now is only on Inter. We want to win the Scudetto because we lost it last season.”

On his influence with the Dutch national team, the wide man added: “Unfortunately we didn’t go that far in the last European Championships, but you have seen what I have to offer. Thanks to the way I play, I can give the team something extra.

“I think I can perform at the World Cup just like I did at the European Championship and I hope to be just as important again.

‘We can beat anyone’, says Dutch star

“If we reach our level and play as a team, we are among the contenders for the World Cup. Opponents don’t like to play against us, because we can beat anyone on a good day.”

This is a typical response from a player after they are linked with a big move to the Premier League. Dumfries will be happy about picking up interest from top teams such as United and Chelsea.

However, he cannot say that he wants to join them right now. After all, his contract with Inter runs until June 2025 and there are still several months before the January window opens.

If Dumfries were to request a move now, it would anger Inter fans and potentially ruin his relationship with his manager.

Instead, the player needs to continue shining in Italy. This could see either United or Chelsea put in a big bid for him in the future, which may then allow him to join.

Meanwhile, the harsh reality why a Jude Bellingham transfer might escape Man Utd has been suggested by a pundit.