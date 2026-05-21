Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is set to continue his career in Major League Soccer after deciding he wants to join Inter Miami this summer with a big-money deal agreed and with a second US side rejected, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Casemiro is leaving Old Trafford this summer after four rollercoaster seasons, though he departs with his stock never higher after a stellar campaign for the Red Devils that has seen him score a career-high nine goals and help Michael Carrick’s side to finish third.

The veteran Brazilian has received interest from clubs across Europe, the Middle East, Qatar and Brazil following confirmation that his Manchester United career is approaching its conclusion, and with the player adamant that he will not be extending his stay at Old Trafford.

Casemiro is expected to make his final appearance for United against Brighton this weekend, bringing the curtain down on a hugely decorated spell in European football that has included success with both Real Madrid and the Red Devils.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed the breadth of interest in the 34-year-old, with clubs from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and his homeland all exploring the possibility of securing his signature.

However, sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that Casemiro has decided MLS is his preferred next destination – and more specifically, he has made it clear he wants to join Inter Miami.

The Brazilian is understood to be hugely attracted by the project being built in Florida and is keen on the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez as part of one of the most high-profile squads ever assembled in American soccer.

Reports previously have revealed the eye-watering contract that Casemiro will earn while playing in Florida – and with his wages set to soar.

TEAMtalk understands Casemiro has rejected approaches from several other clubs in order to prioritise a move to David Beckham’s franchise.

That includes interest from LA Galaxy, who currently hold Casemiro’s MLS discovery rights – a mechanism which would ordinarily give them first refusal on negotiations for the player within the league.

Despite that complication, sources indicate Casemiro has made his stance extremely clear internally and only wants a move to Miami, and how the move has come around also explained in detail…

READ NEXT: Man Utd urged to sign ‘intelligent’ £100m-rated star to replace Casemiro as Carrick is told two crucial problems he must fix

How Inter Milan won the Casemiro transfer race

Those close to the negotiations believe an agreement between the MLS clubs will ultimately be reached, allowing Inter Miami to complete the deal without the situation becoming problematic.

TEAMtalk understands Inter Miami are confident they can finalise the necessary framework to bring the Brazilian to Chase Stadium ahead of next season.

Casemiro’s camp are also eager for the transfer to be completed before this summer’s World Cup finals begin.

Given the tournament is being staged across North America, there is less logistical pressure if negotiations stretch into the summer, but both the player and those around him would ideally prefer clarity over his future before international duty ramps up.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, continue pursuing elite-level experience as they attempt to strengthen their squad further around Messi and their established core of former European stars.

Sources suggest Casemiro is viewed internally as another major statement signing capable of adding leadership, winning mentality and elite-level quality to the midfield.

For Manchester United, Casemiro’s departure would also remove one of the club’s biggest wages – some £350,000 a week – from the books as Michael Carrick continues reshaping the squad ahead of his first full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Barring any late complications, TEAMtalk understands Casemiro is now firmly on course to swap the Premier League for MLS with Inter Miami emerging as his chosen destination.

The race is now on for United to sign a top-class replacement for Casemiro and the club has been told that they would become a ‘proper title threat’ if INEOS manage to sign an elite £125m midfielder and pair him with Bruno Fernandes.

At the same time, it’s reported that a £140m TRIPLE Man Utd deal has gathered pace, with the club moving into pole position over the first of those deals.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.