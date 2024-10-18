‘Desperate’ Man Utd ready to sign midfield superstar in January in final show of faith to Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has implored Man Utd to sign a world class midfielder in January and a report claims the club could grant his wish.

Ten Hag’s position as Man Utd manager has come under the microscope, though the Dutchman has made it through the international break unscathed.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Ten Hag is ‘desperate’ to reinforce his underperforming squad in January in a move that could prove pivotal in determining whether he has a long-term future at Old Trafford

It’s claimed Ten Hag has implored Man Utd to go back in for Frenkie de Jong – the player he originally wanted in his first window in charge.

The 27-year-old’s name has reportedly been put forward by the United boss and it’s claimed Man Utd are ready to open the chequebook once again.

A mid-season transfer in the upcoming January window is Ten Hag’s ideal outcome. It’s stated the signing of De Jong – who Ten Hag previously managed at Ajax – could be the manager’s ‘last bullet’ from a transfer standpoint.

In other words, if Man Utd were to land De Jong and the club’s performances still didn’t improve, Ten Hag would not be backed any further and likely wouldn’t be in charge for the summer window in 2025.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

De Jong plans hinge on Ten Hag avoiding the sack

De Jong is linked with Man Utd seemingly every window, though as yet he’s shown no inclination he wants to leave Barcelona.

Sport acknowledge the Dutchman’s intentions are still to remain with the Spanish giant. However, with his contract running down, he may finally be ready to accept an exit if Barcelona attempt to force him out.

De Jong’s existing deal expires in 2026 and he’s reportedly among the club’s highest earners.

Separate reports in Spain have stated that if De Jong refuses to accept a pay cut, then he’ll not be offered a new deal.

Of course, De Jong moving to Old Trafford at the behest of Ten Hag hinges on the current United boss remaining in charge for the next two-and-a-half months at least.

Various outlets have stated the next two matches – against Brentford in the Premier League and Fenerbahce in the Europa League – could be fatal for his tenure if positive results aren’t achieved.

Latest Man Utd news

In other news, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal Man Utd and Chelsea are among a number of Premier League clubs that are tracking Norway and AZ Alkmaar left-back David Moller Wolfe.

Elsewhere, United pair Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo are both very keen to extend their contracts in Manchester.

Finally, Fabrizio Romano has insisted the future of Alphonso Davies remains open amid recent links to Man Utd. The Bayern Munich left-back is off contract next summer and is also on Real Madrid’s radar.

Romano said: “Interesting situation [Davies’]. As of today, I can guarantee that there is nothing agreed with Man Utd. In this moment nothing is imminent, or close, or advanced so that’s the point.

“The situation of Alphonso Davies remains absolutely open. Remember, the interest of Real Madrid is also there.”