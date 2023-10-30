Desperate Ten Hag turns on duo as Man Utd switch transfer focus back to €40m defensive standout

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly grown frustrated with two Old Trafford stars and is ready to upgrade the right-back position as a result.

The Red Devils have endured a poor start to the new campaign under the Dutchman as they currently sit eighth in the Premier League table following the 3-0 home thumping by neighbours Manchester City on Sunday.

Ten Hag’s men also sit third in their Champions League group after securing a dramatic win over FC Copenhagen in their last group outing.

Next up for United is a home Carabao Cup last-16 tie against Premier League rivals Newcastle on Wednesday evening, as they look to keep their faltering season alive.

But it appears that Ten Hag has lost trust with two players in one position, judging by reports coming out of Italy anyway.

Calciomercato reports that United have renewed their interest in Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries as a result of Ten Hag’s frustration with the form of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s continued injury issues.

The report states that the Netherland’s international’s ‘athleticism and physicality’ would make him a ‘perfect fit’ for English football, leaving him as an obvious target for Ten Hag and United

United are not the only Premier League team interested in Dumfries though, with Chelsea and Liverpool having shown an interest in the past.

The Blues in particular have chased the 27-year-old for some time, despite already having long-time Real Madrid target Reece James as their No.1 for the position.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most valuable players at Manchester United: Fernandes takes second spot, Hojlund on the rise

Dumfries price could go up

Dumfries’ market value has remained steady at around the €40m mark. However, Calcio adds that in case of a contract renewal with Inter, the Nerazurri could end up demanding even more.

It would be a surprise, however, if Ten Hag moved for a new right-back when it appears there are much more pressing needs for a struggling United side.

Midfield appears to be the most glaring need, with United often getting over-ran by rivals and there are no shortage of players being linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Brondby attacking midfielder Nicolai Vallys is the latest name being linked with the club, as reported by Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

However, at this stage, Ten Hag will have to make do with what he has and hope that results pick up.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Man Utd, Bayern Munich and Dortmund interested in unwanted Chelsea defender