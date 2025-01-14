Manchester United are on the cusp of making Diego Leon the first new signing of the Ruben Amorim era and have beaten Arsenal to his services, according to a report.

Man Utd have been scouring the market for a player who can future-proof the left wing-back position amid concerns over current squad members Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who have both struggled with long-term injuries recently. United have quickly swooped in to ensure they win the race for Paraguayan starlet Leon.

Ruben Amorim’s side have agreed a five-year contract with Leon. They have finalised a deal with his current club, Cerro Porteno, worth an initial €3.9million (£3.3m). The transfer could rise to €4.8m (£4m) if certain bonus clauses are met.

Leon travelled to England on Sunday to undergo his medical and get to know his new club.

He will spend the rest of the season back in Paraguay before officially linking up with Amorim’s squad in July.

According to The Telegraph, United beat Premier League rivals Arsenal to Leon’s capture. Arsenal had held talks with Cerro Porteno for the highly rated 17-year-old, only for United to swoop in and win the transfer race.

United were determined to add Leon to their setup after missing out on a host of young talent previously.

Moises Caicedo, Erling Haaland, Jamal Musiala and Benjamin Sesko are just some of the top players United failed to land when they were teenagers.

The report adds that United were particularly frustrated when Caicedo joined Chelsea in a huge £115m deal in August 2023. The Red Devils were among the first teams to scout Caicedo while he was still playing in Ecuador.

United could not sign the midfielder though and instead had to watch him shine for Brighton & Hove Albion before joining Chelsea.

But United wanted to ensure the same did not happen with Leon. And the Paraguay U20 international will soon become the latest starlet to join United’s setup.

In recent months United have brought in hugely talented youngsters such as Leny Yoro, Sekou Kone and Chido Obi-Martin.

The capture of Obi-Martin was something of a statement itself as he had been banging in the goals for Arsenal’s youth teams before making the switch to United.

INEOS will now be hoping to follow up on this deal by signing some senior players during the January window.

Man Utd transfers: New forward target; Kolo Muani blow

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that United are looking at Nene Dorgeles as a possible replacement for Marcus Rashford.

With Rashford prioritising a move to Barcelona, United have added Red Bull Salzburg winger Dorgeles to their shortlist.

The Mali international has managed six goals and six assists in 27 appearances for Salzburg so far this term.

While Dorgeles could arrive at Old Trafford this month, United are at increasing risk of missing out on striker Randal Kolo Muani.

As per reports in Italy, Kolo Muani has accepted Juventus as his next destination after they opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

United have held talks for the Frenchman but will have to identify alternative targets if he goes through with a switch to Italy.

