Manchester United are maintaining constant communication with Bruno Fernandes’s camp as discussions continue over a potential new long-term contract, as TEAMtalk exclusively reveals the details behind the club’s change in stance over their skipper’s future.

The Portuguese playmaker is enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career and his importance at Old Trafford has only grown further under interim boss Michael Carrick.

Fernandes was crowned Footballer of the Year over the last week and is now on course to break the Premier League record for assists in a single campaign – reinforcing the belief internally that he remains one of the elite creative players in world football despite entering his thirties.

Our sources understand the 31-year-old has adapted brilliantly to Carrick’s management and has become one of the strongest voices backing the interim Man Utd boss behind the scenes.

Sources state Fernandes is among the senior players who have actively supported Carrick’s case with the club’s leadership group, firmly believing he is the right figure to lead United forward permanently.

That represents a major shift from the situation only last summer. As sources previously revealed, both United and former manager Ruben Amorim were open to the possibility of Fernandes leaving amid serious interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

At that stage, there was a feeling within parts of the club that a lucrative sale could be considered as Red Devils’ bosses reshaped the squad.

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Fernandes changes Man Utd narrative as new deal nears

However, Fernandes’s performances and leadership this season have completely altered that stance.

We can reveal United are now prepared to extend the contract of their captain and discussions around fresh terms have already taken place, in a move that could steer them to Premier League glory inside two years, according to Paul Hirst from The Times.

Fernandes currently has just over 12 months remaining on his deal, although the club still retain an option to extend by a further year.

Sources close to the player state Fernandes and his family are extremely settled in the North West and the midfielder is more than open to finishing his career at Old Trafford.

There is also a strong belief within his camp that his recent form proves there has been no decline in his level despite his age.

Being named Footballer of the Year and potentially setting a new Premier League assists record are viewed internally as clear evidence that Fernandes is still operating at the peak of his powers.

We also understand the Portugal international would welcome the opportunity to commit to Man Utd on a fresh long-term agreement and the feeling from the club side is equally positive.

Talks between the two parties have so far been constructive and ongoing communication remains active.

However, sources indicate United are likely to finalise their managerial situation before fully committing to any major new contractual agreement.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are being tipped to step up their efforts to sign a top Premier League midfielder, who dreams of playing alongside Fernandes at club level.