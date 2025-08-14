The details of a loan offer for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho from Roma have been revealed, while he is said to have ‘opened doors’ for the move.

United still have a number of wantaway stars in their squad this summer. Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia have all asked to leave Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford was in the same situation and has got his wish, with a loan move to Barcelona.

Sancho could soon follow him out on loan to a big European club, as it was revealed on Thursday that United have received an offer from Roma for a loan for the entirety of the season.

Ben Jacobs, though, then stated that the Italian side have actually made a £20million offer for Sancho.

Fabrizio Romano has since cleared up the proposal, stating it is worth £20million as a total package, but it’s for a loan deal with an obligation for Roma to buy him.

Romano has stated Sancho has ‘opened doors’ to the potential transfer.

Roma working on two Prem deals

Romano has also stated that Roma are ‘pushing’ in talks to sign Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey.

More discussions are set to follow with the agents of the forward, who played 24 Premier League games for the Villans last season.

Romano states that Bailey is ‘not an alternative option’ to Sancho and that Roma want both forwards.

He also states that Besiktas are not in active talks for Bailey after asking for conditions of a deal. That, too, is relevant to Sancho, who it’s said doesn’t want to go to Turkey.

Man Utd round-up: Leoni interest revealed

A report has revealed United showed ‘late interest’ in the signing of Giovanni Leoni.

However, it has been confirmed that Parma and Liverpool have agreed over his transfer to Anfield.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that United are soon likely to soften their stance on the value of Alejandro Garnacho, playing into Chelsea’s hands for a cheaper transfer.

And it’s been revealed United have six alternatives to Carlos Baleba in mind if they can’t sign him: Morten Hjulmand, Angelo Stiller, Javi Guerra, Mikel Jaurezigar, Lamina Camara and Lucien Agoume.

Where would Sancho fit at Roma?

By Samuel Bannister

A move abroad has always been under consideration for Sancho after he was returned to Manchester United following his loan spell with Chelsea.

Most of his best football in his career so far came in Europe, when he played for Borussia Dortmund. But how would he fare in Italy?

After links with the likes of Juventus, Roma have emerged as contenders for Sancho’s signature. If he went there and performed like their last two signings from United – Nemanja Matic and Chris Smalling – they’d be happy.

As they embark on a new era with Gian Piero Gasperini as head coach, Roma will be building from a 3-4-2-1 formation this season.

It’s a similar setup to what they’ve used in recent seasons, which has led to them reducing their number of wingers in favour of attacking midfielders who tuck inside rather than playing too far towards the touchline.

They now want to mix up what they have behind the striker, looking for an increase in pace – which has prompted them to open talks for Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey – and goal contributions.

While they began their Bailey pursuit first, the Jamaica international is a left-footed winger, and Roma have been prioritising a right-footed winger all summer, given they already have Paulo Dybala, Matias Soule and Tommaso Baldanzi, compared to the ageing Stephan El Shaarawy as a right-footer.

Sancho is right-footed, so could fill the left-sided no.10 role where there’s a major vacancy. He has also expressed a preference for playing infield before, so could fit in nicely with a system still reliant on hybrid attacking midfielders/wingers.

The main concern for Roma would be whether his salary would be sustainable, but tactically, there does seem to be a place for him in their evolution.