Man Utd ‘determined’ to seal double Bayern deal, as ‘significant progress’ made on player sale

Manchester United are aiming to sign both Matthijs de Ligt and one of his Bayern Munich team-mates in the coming weeks, while the Red Devils are reportedly in advanced talks over a winger’s departure.

So far this summer, Man Utd have signed striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro. Zirkzee arrived in a £36million deal from Bologna, while Man Utd paid an initial £52m – which could rise to £59m – for Lille’s Yoro. The pair are 23 and 18 respectively, which demonstrates INEOS’ plan to sign players with their best years ahead of them.

But Man Utd chiefs Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dan Ashworth will not stop there. They remain keen on bolstering the club’s centre-back ranks further, while also landing a new midfielder to replace Casemiro.

Talks are ongoing for Bayern centre-half De Ligt and Paris Saint-Germain’s midfield enforcer Ugarte.

According to the latest from journalist Pete O’Rourke, Man Utd remain ‘determined’ to bring in De Ligt even after Yoro’s arrival. They view the Dutchman as an important summer target who can make Man Utd’s defence far stronger.

De Ligt is understood to be eager to reunite with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford and has agreed personal terms with Man Utd.

But Ratcliffe and Ashworth will need to delve deeper into the Man Utd transfer kitty if they are to get this deal over the line. Bayern are holding out for £42m plus add-ons, whereas Man Utd have only offered around £30m thus far.

Man Utd do not want to go above the £34m mark, but that may be necessary to forge an agreement as Bayern are known to be tough in the transfer market.

Man Utd transfers: Two Bayern stars eyed

On Monday, Bayern executive Uli Hoeness said of De Ligt: “It is possible that a defender will still leave. De Ligt is Dutch, the coach at Man Utd is Dutch.

“I would have no problem if he stays. Personally, I would not sell [Dayot] Upamecano.”

De Ligt is not the only Bayern star Man Utd are pursuing. German reporter Florian Plettenberg states that they have also entered initial talks with Bayern for right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

The 26-year-old is ‘at the top’ of Man Utd’s full-back shortlist, as they hunt a replacement for West Ham United-linked Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Interestingly, Plettenberg reveals that West Ham are also providing Man Utd with competition for Mazraoui, so the Irons must soon make a final decision on which right-back they want to bring in.

Mazraoui will be available for a cheaper price than De Ligt as the German giants are more open to his exit. Bayern previously told interested clubs to pay €30m (£25m) for the Moroccan, but a deal could now be struck for between €15-20m (£13-17m).

While De Ligt and Mazraoui could both join Man Utd in the near future, young attacker Facundo Pellistri is getting closer to leaving.

The right winger has previously been linked with Brazilian side Flamengo, but it is now Greek outfit Panathinaikos who are in pole position to land him.

As per the latest reports in Greece, Panathinaikos have recently made ‘significant progress’ in their discussions with Man Utd.

It is unclear whether Pellistri will depart Man Utd via a permanent transfer or through an initial loan. But it emerged on July 10 that the Uruguayan does not mind how he leaves this summer, as he is pushing to find a new team no matter what.

Pellistri is 22 and at a crucial stage in his career, so he is prioritising regular game time.

