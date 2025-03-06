Manchester United are hoping to sign Real Madrid star Andriy Lunin as a replacement for the under-fire Andre Onana, it has been claimed, with the exact value of their prospective bid being revealed.

Onana is at risk of being replaced this summer, despite having only arrived at Old Trafford in July 2023. The goalkeeper has made several errors while at Man Utd, which has seen him lose the faith of both Ruben Amorim and the club’s fans.

The Cameroonian has been brutally labelled ‘useless’ by former United star Paul Parker.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, United have ‘set their sights’ on Lunin as they target a top-quality keeper.

The report states that United have looked into signing Lunin before and have now reignited their interest prior to the summer transfer window getting underway.

United are supposedly ‘determined’ to sign the Ukraine international and have prepared an offer worth €40million (£34m / $44m) for his services.

Madrid have extended Lunin’s contract until June 2030 but will let him leave if a ‘considerable offer’ comes in.

There is ‘uncertainty’ surrounding the shot-stopper’s future at Madrid as he no longer wants to be Thibaut Courtois’ backup.

READ MORE 🔴⚫⚪ Elite teenage star only has eyes for Man Utd as £60m transfer flames are extinguished by journalist

Man Utd move ‘difficult to refuse’ for Lunin – report

Lunin feels he has earned the right to play for a top club on a weekly basis after his crucial role in Madrid’s Champions League and La Liga double last season.

The 26-year-old thought he would get more minutes under Carlo Ancelotti this season, but that has not happened as he has only made nine appearances so far.

United are seemingly aiming to capitalise on the situation and bring Lunin to the Premier League for the first time.

A transfer to United would be ‘difficult to refuse’ for Lunin, even though Amorim’s side have struggled in recent months.

Standing at 6ft 3in tall, two-time Champions League winner Lunin is an imposing figure who is great at commanding his area while also being able to complete accurate long passes.

One concern for some United fans will be whether Lunin has the mentality to be a No 1 for a long period of time, as he has spent a large part of his career deputising for Courtois.

But Lunin demonstrated he is capable of playing at the very highest level last term, as some of his stats were even better than Courtois’.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Ben Jacobs revealed on Wednesday that United have expressed interest in Burnley star James Trafford and Espanyol’s Joan Garcia as they step up their search for Onana’s replacement.

Man Utd latest: Osimhen update; Antony row

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that United could struggle to sign striker target Victor Osimhen this summer due to the finances involved.

Osimhen wants a weekly wage of more than £250,000 a week, while his release clause sits at £63m. These factors, plus the agent fees involved, have left United dealmakers concerned.

The chances of Antony leaving United permanently in the summer have increased as his agent has hit back at Amorim.

The Portuguese coach suggested Antony is only shining in Spain due to a lack of physicality in La Liga, but the winger’s agent is not happy with his comments.

QUIZ: Most expensive signings 2015-2024