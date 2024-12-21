Mason Mount has released a statement on his devastation at suffering another injury at Manchester United, and made a promise to Manchester United fans as Ruben Amorim confirmed he’ll be out “for long”.

Mount has had a torrid time of it since joining United. Last season, he only just passed 500 minutes in the Premier League for the Red Devils, with injuries hurting his chances at more game time.

So far this term, he has played seven games in the Premier League, but is back on the sidelines again. It looked as if he was in for a good run in the side under new boss Amorim, after playing 59 minutes in the Premier League against Arsenal, and impressing in a 59-minute Europa League cameo.

But Mount lasted just 14 minutes in the Manchester derby before going to the turf and having to be replaced.

Amorim has confirmed that Mount will be out “for long” and suggested it will be at least “several weeks” but was not aware of the exact timings.

Mount took to Instagram to give his thoughts: “Words can’t portray how devastated I’m feeling right now, you could probably see the look on my face when it happened. I knew what it meant.

“United fans, you may not know me too well yet, but one thing I can guarantee, I will never give up or lose faith. I’ve said this before, but I will continue to give everything, get through this tough period and won’t stop until that’s achieved.”

Mount has a big fan in Amorim

When Amorim arrived at the club, it was suggested Mount was in line for a big role, given he has played in a system similar to his before.

Subsequently, the United boss stated he “loves” the attacking-midfielder, who he has “two positions” for.

As such, when he gets back to fitness, Mount could have a great time of it under Amorim.

Things looked to have already been going the right way, and it’s very unfortunate for the former Chelsea man that he’s not been able to bed in as yet.

