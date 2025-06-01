Manchester United have drawn up a four-man striker wishlist this summer after Benjamin Sesko made it clear he plans to join a Premier League rival instead, and with TEAMtalk able to reveal the identity of the player now at the very top of their wanted list.

The Red Devils have a serious summer of rebuilding ahead of them after a disastrous season saw them finish 15th in the Premier League and a worrying 27 points adrift of the tally needed to secure a top-four finish. And with their lifeless attack quickly emerging as an urgent priority this summer, Manchester United can at least kick off the summer window with the capture of Matheus Cunha in a £62.5m deal from Wolves.

The Brazilian looks set to operate in one of the two No.10 roles Ruben Amorim would like in his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation. And while they have designs on another player to line up alongside him, INEOS are also intent on adding a powerful and reliable option to lead the line and bring the system truly to life.

However, after last week learning that Liam Delap has chosen to join Chelsea, United have now seen a second possible target slip through their fingers, with Arsenal deep in negotiations to bring Sesko to the club from RB Leipzig. There had been suggestions that United could look to hijack the Gunners’ negotiations for the Slovenian. However, it is understood that a move to Emirates Stadium looks most likely with Mikel Arteta’s side already knee-deep in talks and now optimistic of reaching an agreement.

And with technical director Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, forced to go back to the drawing board, Caught Offside reports that United have now devised a four-man list of would-be targets to sign as their new No.9.

Per the report, Victor Osimhen, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Randal Kolo Muani and Jonathan David are the players in question – with the latter due to become a free agent on July 1 with his contract at Lille now in its final four weeks.

The appeal of free agent David is obvious, given his formidable record in France for Lille, where he has scored 109 goals in 232 appearances over a five-year spell.

However, despite his prowess in front of goal, there remains some doubts over how suited he is to the robust nature of the Premier League.

Kolo Muani, meanwhile, has been cleared to leave new European champions, PSG, after less than two seasons at the club. Loaned to Juventus in the January window, the French giants are happy to let the striker move on and would be looking for a fee as close to possible as the €80m (£67.4m, $90.7m) they paid Eintracht Frankfurt for his services in summer 2023.

As for Osimhen, while many at Old Trafford see him as the dream, his alleged demand for wages of around £400,000 a week understandably make a transfer extremely difficult to pull off, especially given the onus Sir Jim Ratcliffe has put on cutting costs ever since stepping in at Old Trafford.

And according to our sources, Crystal Palace’s Mateta is now a prime option on their transfer shortlist.

Mateta, 27, has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent forwards, with his physicality, aerial prowess, and clinical finishing making him a standout at Palace.

His 2024/25 season, in which he notched an impressive 17 goals across all competitions, has caught United’s attention. However, TEAMtalk understands that Palace are unlikely to let their star man go for less than £50m.

Sources indicate that negotiations could be challenging, as Palace, fresh off Europa League qualification, are keen to retain Mateta, who is under contract until 2027.

However, Mateta’s versatility and proven Premier League nous make him an attractive target, but competition from other clubs and Palace’s valuation could complicate matters and they will need to work hard to pull off his signing, with sources revealing an approach to the FA Cup winners is yet to be made.

The key to all United’s summer transfer plans will undoubtedly lie in sales and one man who is the subject of a £100m approach, from Saudi side Al-Hilal, is captain Bruno Fernandes.

While regarded as United’s most important and influential player, though, Paul Scholes has demanded United sell the Portuguese in a withering assessment of what he brings to the side and confusion around his best role.

United could also raise funds by selling off more unwanted players and reports in Germany claim former boss Erik ten Hag, due to take charge of Bayer Leverkusen after the exit of Xabi Alonso, wants to reunite with two United stars as part of a glitzy triple deal and with the Bundesliga side set to land a windfall by the sale of Florian Wirtz to Liverpool.

Elsewhere on the incoming front, United reportedly hold interest in two Brighton & Hove Albion stars as they aim to improve their squad for a pivotal season.

United are also reportedly steeling themselves for what has been described as a ‘financial test of nerves’ over the prospective signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and having learned the two major hurdles they must overcome before finalising a deal.

