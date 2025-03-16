Sir Jim Ratcliffe has suggested Manchester United only have themselves to blame for the position they are in, blaming a string of poor decisions behind the scenes historically and having named and shamed the manager that should never have been allowed to take charge.

The Red Devils enjoyed unparalleled success during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, winning an incredible 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League crowns and numerous other cups during his glorious 26 years at the helm. However, while it could be expected that his retirement in 2013 would mark a downturn in fortunes, the fact that Manchester United are, some 12 years later, yet to win the Premier League title again illustrates just how tough they have since found it.

Indeed, this season, United are well on course for comfortably their worst season of the Premier League era. Currently 14th, they are already eight points adrift of Fulham in 10th, meaning their first-ever bottom-half finish since 1990 now looks a near-certainty.

Co-owner Ratcliffe is now the man trusted with helping revive their fortunes and while some questionable decisions have been made during his first year at the helm, he argues that historical failures have put them in the position they are now in, claiming they got it wrong right from the off in naming David Moyes as Ferguson’s successor.

“Look, I like David Moyes, and I think he’s a really good manager, but to go from Sir Alex Ferguson to Moyes is not where I would have gone,” said Ratcliffe.

“Moyes stepped into the shoes of Ferguson, who’s won the Premier League 13 times, who won the Champions League twice and then you’re handing over to a guy that has never managed big players and had never won anything.

“He’s not necessarily got the personality to stand in front of them all. And I don’t think Real Madrid would have made that choice as coach.

“If you look at coaches, a club can’t always get it right, but they should have found the best chief executive in the world, and the best coach in the world, because Manchester United is the best club in the world. Instead, they got both of those decisions wrong.”

MORE ON RATCLIFFE

🔴⚫ Sir Jim Ratcliffe laments FIVE Man Utd signings and names ONE ‘fantastic’ player Amorim has to keep

🔴⚫ Man Utd star ‘offended’ by Sir Jim Ratcliffe claims as talks escalate over dazzling summer escape

Ratcliffe admits to double blunder of his own

Moyes revived his managerial career during two notable spells at West Ham, the second time helping the club win their first trophy in some 40 years as they won the UEFA Conference League in 2023.

Now back at former club Everton – the club he left to join United – the wily old dog currently has a 42.5% win record. Ironically, the best of his career did come at United, where he won 27 of his 51 games in charge.

In the meantime, Ratcliffe will need to focus on the matter in hand and knows he faces a huge task reviving their fortunes.

Touching on Man Utd’s current managerial situation, the British billionaire has held his hands up at two decisions he now concedes were “errors” in an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap this week.

“It was too early for us to make a big decision in reality,” said Ratcliffe on NOT sacking Erik ten Hag last summer.

Man Utd would, in turn, hand the Dutchman a new contract before swinging the axe less than three months into the season. The final cost of removing Ten Hag and his coaching staff after he was handed a new deal hit £10.4m.

“It was quite difficult to extract Erik’s performance from the structure around him,” explained Ratcliffe.

“Was the erratic performance a function of Erik, or was it a function of the organisation? And we couldn’t really get to the bottom of answering that question with certainty, I suppose, so we gave Erik the benefit of the doubt.”

Asked if he regrets that now, Ratcliffe said: “Yeah, it was the wrong decision. We made the wrong decision. It was an error. So yeah, I suppose in that sense I regret it.”

Ratcliffe also admitted hiring Dan Ashworth as sporting director proved to be a blunder. The 53-year-old lasted just five months at Old Trafford and cost £4.1m to remove from office in December.

Offering a brief explanation as to what went wrong, Ratcliffe claimed the “chemistry” between Ashworth and United simply wasn’t right.

Man Utd transfer latest: Mateta claims; new ‘world-leading’ keeper eyed

Meanwhile, United have been told why Jean-Phillipe Mateta would be the ‘perfect fit’ to slot into their attack next season. However, with sources revealing to TEAMtalk the true cost of what a raid on Crystal Palace would cost, United have also been told that they are not the Frenchman’s only suitors, with a crack Spanish outfit also now joining the hunt.

The Red Devils could also be looking for a new goalkeeper this summer amid claims Amorim is far from happy at the performances and inconsistencies of Andre Onana.

And now a bold new report claims they had added the name of one of French football’s top young goalkeepers to their wishlist. How much a deal will cost, but why United have hopes of a deal for the one of the ‘world leading stars’ has also come to light.

And finally, United have reached a firm decision on a move for former midfielder Angel Gomes, with the four-cap England man due to leave Lille and return to the Premier League this summer.

HAVE YOUR SAY: Who is better: Amorim or Ten Hag?