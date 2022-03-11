Dimitar Berbatov has told Manchester United to raid Chelsea amid the Blues’ owner crisis and urged the Red Devils to land a Paris Saint-Germain star too.

Chelsea are in a troublesome situation following Thursday’s sanctions on Roman Abramovich by the UK Government. It means the Russian businessman cannot sell the club, for now at least, and they are effectively under a transfer ban.

Another blow for Thomas Tuchel’s side is the fact they cannot agree any new contracts with players. That means first-team stars Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen all have uncertain futures.

According to a new report from The Sun, Abramovich has 81 days to sell Chelsea. If that does not happen then the two-time Champions League winners could fold.

Berbatov thinks United should capitalise on the situation by capturing one of Chelsea’s best players. However, that can only happen once the Blues’ transfer ban ends.

During an interview with the Daily Express, he said: “At centre-back, obviously, I have a bit of difficulty here, but Manchester United do need to sign a centre-back.

“They have five players for that position, and still things are not going quite well. [I will say] Rudiger because I’m concentrated on him.

Dimitar Berbatov names ‘good choice’ for United

“But he, based on his performances, is a good fit, honestly. He’s aggressive. He’s good on the ball, so he can be a good choice.

“In the case of Rudiger or any player who is good enough to play in big football [games], I can see, in the case of Rudiger, him going where he can win something.

“I cannot imagine him going places where he cannot win anything. And I’m saying this because United haven’t won the Premier League for what? Eight, nine years already?

“So if he goes someplace else, he’s going to be looking for a team that is going to win titles, cups, medals. In the case of United, that’s hard to do now.”

Berbatov reckons United should also pursue one of Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, although he admits this is ‘pretty much impossible’.

Instead, Ralf Rangnick’s team could make an approach for one of Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain team-mates.

“In the midfield, I would probably go for Verratti as well,” Dimitar Berbatov added. “I like Marco Verratti. I just think he’s unbelievable on the ball with everything he’s doing.”

Darren Fletcher in new Man Utd role

Meanwhile, United technical director Darren Fletcher is reportedly acting as a peacekeeper between interim boss Ralf Rangnick and his players in a bid to get the team back on track.

There have been widespread reports of disharmony in the Red Devils changing room, heightening tensions given some poor results on the pitch in recent weeks for Rangnick’s men.

However, in a bid to try and resolve issues and secure a Champions League place, The Sun reports that Fletcher has been doing his bit to ease that tension between staff and players.

There have reports of Rangnick being annoyed at the players for failing to grasp his high-pressing tactics. The German’s coaching methods have also been questioned.

But Fletcher is highly respected in the dressing room is doing his best to keep the peace.

