Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has warned his old club that two top stars are ‘lost’ and ‘wasting all their energy’ playing in Ruben Amorim’s current system.

The Red Devils slumped to their 12th defeat in the Premier League this season at Tottenham on Sunday – a result which leaves them 15th in the league and only 12 points above the relegation zone.

Amorim was hit hard hit by a number of injuries on the eve of the Spurs clash, with Amad Diallo arguably the biggest of them. Indeed, the Man Utd attacker looks set to miss the rest of the season after damaging ankle ligaments in training.

The Portuguese coach had very little option but to utilise a three-man attack of Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in north London – a trio that has just one goal between them in 2025.

Zirkzee started the game in one of the two No.10 roles behind Hojlund, but Berbatov believes the Netherlands international ended up dropping far too deep and finding himself ‘out of position’ and ‘unable to use his best qualities’.

Berbatov also gave his opinion on how he feels Hojlund is being used in Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation, fearing the Dane is being run into the ground with all the tracking back to cover gaps he is having to do.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, the Bulgarian said: “You are being judged on how you play in that system and you are able to see you are not giving your best because either the system is not good for you or you play out of position.

“We go back to Zirkzee playing out of position, running all over the place, looking lost so you cannot use his best qualities.

“The same for Hojlund, he is wasting all his energy tracking back to cover the space because the fact the midfield is too far away from each other.

“There are holes to cover then when you go forward, you have wasted all your energy.”

Amorim elaborates on Amad injury

The 22-year-old Ivory Coast international posted a message on his Instagram account on Saturday to confirm the devastating injury blow.

“Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season,” Diallo said in his post.

“Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for.”

And speaking after the loss at Tottenham, Amorim spoke more in-depth about the injury, saying: “Amad is out for sure until the end of the season.

“Amad was alone. He was doing a tackle. The feet were sticking in the grass and some players felt during training sickness so it is everything.

“Sometimes in moments, everything goes wrong but we have to face the challenge and to focus on the next game. That’s all.”

