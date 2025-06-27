Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has already spoken to Diogo Costa about a possible move to Old Trafford, according to a journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils’ main target for the goalkeeper’s position.

Amorim has already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves to play as one of his two number 10s, while winger Bryan Mbeumo is expected to undergo a medical at Man Utd next week to complete a transfer from Brentford. The Red Devils are also keen on signing a new striker in the summer transfer window, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Viktor Gyokeres wants to make the switch to Old Trafford.

Signing a goalkeeper is also on Man Utd’s agenda, even though Andre Onana insists that he does not want to leave and has already turned down a potential move to AS Monaco.

Diogo Costa is one of the goalkeepers that Man Utd are monitoring.

Costa is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga Portugal and has been a star for FC Porto, coming through the Portuguese giants’ youth academy to establish himself in the first team.

The 25-year-old has won Liga Portugal twice, the Taca de Portugal four times, and the Taca da Liga once with Porto so far in his career.

Man Utd manager Amorim will know all about Costa, who has a release clause of €75m (£64m, $87m) in his contract at Porto, from his time as manager of Sporting CP.

Portuguese journalist Sebastiao Sousa-Pinto has claimed Amorim has already spoken to Costa and would love to sign the Portugal international goalkeeper.

The reporter has noted that Porto will not ask for the entire release clause to be paid in full, with the goalkeeper out of contract in the summer of 2027.

Sousa-Pinto told The United Stand: “Ruben Amorim wants Diogo Costa as his main goalkeeper, and he spoke with him in January, with regards to him signing with the club this summer.

“Obviously, it depends on the club’s availability to sign him. Right now, Costa is on his holidays after Porto got knocked out of the Club World Cup.

“Porto wants €50m (£42.6m, $58.6m) fixed fee, add-ons to be included in a possible deal at this moment in time.

Maybe as we get toward the end of the window and he needs a club, they will only ask for €50m (£42.6m, $58.6m) to buy him.

“It’s a difficult deal; timing is everything. Maybe right now they would choose Emi Martinez for his experience, but in the right situation, Amorim would absolutely choose Diogo Costa for his goal. But Onana’s situation is still to be made clear.”

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫ Man Utd goalkeeper targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Emiliano Martinez is Man Utd’s top goalkeeper target – sources

While Amorim is a fan of Costa, sources have told TEAMtalk that it is Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez that Man Utd are most keen on when it comes to bringing in a suitable replacement for Onana.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported this week that although the Red Devils have enquired about Lille star Lucas Chevalier, Man Utd’s primary focus is on Martinez.

Sources have intimated to TEAMtalk that the Argentina international goalkeeper himself is keen on a move to Man Utd.

Villa want £40million for the former Arsenal goalkeeper, and given his profile, his success in the Premier League and with Argentina, and the price, Man Utd could view Martinez as a better signing than Costa.

Latest Man Utd news: Striker wants move, Andriy Lunin decision

A Nigeria international striker has publicly said that he would love to join Man Utd in the summer transfer window and fulfil his ‘dream’.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has made up his mind after an ‘offer’ from Man Utd.

Meanwhile, the Italian media have reported that Man Utd are ready to make a bid for a Serie A goalkeeper.

IN FOCUS: Diogo Costa success shows why Ruben Amorim wants him at Man Utd