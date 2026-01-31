Diogo Dalot responds to Real Madrid ‘approach’ to sign him from Man Utd and ‘replace’ Trent Alexander-Arnold

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has reacted to Real Madrid making a move for him to bring him to Estadio Bernabeu and replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to a report.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, first reported Real Madrid’s interest in Diogo Dalot back on December 13, 2025. We reported at the time that despite having signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the summer of 2025, Los Blancos were still interested in the Man Utd full-back.

Dani Carvajal is out of contract at Real Madrid at the end of the season, so Dalot could compete with Alexander-Arnold for the right-back spot in the Madrid team in the long run.

The Portugal international is also able to play as a left-back, meaning that the Man Utd star could compete with Alvaro Carreras should he made the move to the Spanish and European giants.

Sources told us at the time that while Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, and his staff are happy with Dalot, they are aware that the next contract for the 26-year-old would require a pay rise.

Dalot, who has been on the books of Man Utd since 2018 when he joined from FC Porto, is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2028, with a further one-year option.

We understand that Dalot’s camp have approached Man Utd over a new contract.

There have been reports this week that Real Madrid are planning to sign Dalot from Man Utd in the January transfer window over concerns about Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold has had injury problems for Madrid this season, and when the former Liverpool right-back has played, he has not been at his best.

Sports Boom has claimed that Madrid see Dalot as ‘the ideal replacement for injury-prone Trent Alexander-Arnold’, adding that Bayern Munich are also keen on the Man Utd full-back.

However, Dalot ‘remains committed’ to Man Utd, according to the report, which has claimed that the full-back ‘remains unmoved’.

Madrid have made ‘quiet inquiries into Dalot’s contract situation’ at Man Utd, ‘specifically gauging his readiness for a potential move to the Bernabeu’, according to Sports Boom.

Dalot is said to have ‘rebuffed the initial informal approaches’, with the report adding that the Portuguese star has reiterated his ‘total belief’ in the project at Man Utd.

Real Madrid stance on Trent Alexander-Arnold

While Madrid’s interest in Dalot is confirmed, Los Blancos do not have any immediate plans to offload Alexander-Arnold.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Man City are interested in a 2026 summer deal for Alexander-Arnold.

We understand that the Premier League club have already held talks with intermediaries for the former Liverpool right-back.

However, The Athletic has reported that Real Madrid have no plans to sell Alexander-Arnold, with new manager Alvaro Arbeloa counting on him.

