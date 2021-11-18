Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot’s exit to Roma has moved closer, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a top replacement in first, according to a report.

The full-back arrived at Old Trafford from Porto in the summer of 2018 under Jose Mourinho’s stewardship. While he recovered from injury to play a solid portion of his debut season, his game time has since waned.

Indeed, Solskjaer further bolstered the right-back area at United. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is therefore now the first-choice star, with Dalot in reserve.

The Portugal international spent last season on loan at AC Milan but is now back at United, following fellow full-back Brandon Williams’ loan move to Norwich.

Still, Mourinho reportedly wants Dalot back in Italy – this time for Roma. The Serie A club are supposedly targeting an initial loan deal in January ahead of the option to buy the full-back next summer for €15million (£12.5million).

However, United want to hand Roma the obligation to buy the 22-year-old instead.

Despite the disagreements, Calciomercato now reports that Dalot’s move to Roma is inching closer. Nevertheless, Solskjaer has put a temporary block on the deal’s progress.

Before the player moves, he wants to bring a replacement in – Kieran Trippier being that man.

United tried to sign the Atletico Madrid and England full-back in the summer, but to no avail.

Should Bury-born Trippier move back to England with United, Solskjaer would then let Dalot leave for Roma.

The former Tottenham star’s future makes the transfer scenario more complicated, aside from the purchase clause.

Intriguingly, Calciomercato adds that United rejected Milan’s offer of signing Dalot for €15million – the same figure Roma are offering – last summer.

Roma director asked about Dalot

Asked about the links between Roma and the full-back, the Serie A club’s director offered a diplomatic response.

Tiago Pinto said: “I don’t like talking about players from other clubs. I don’t like talking publicly about transfer strategies.

“On the market, we cannot create great expectations for January because we all know what the January market is like.

“But we’re convinced that all together, ownership, scouting, Mourinho, Tiago Pinto, as we did in the summer, we will find the right solutions to maintain the sustainable approach we talked about.

“But at the same time improve the squad as well as the starters, Mourinho and me we want.”

Dalot has played six games in all competitions for United this season.