Man Utd are pushing to sign a player enduring a mixed bag of a season to a new contract amid ‘genuine’ interest from at least two Serie A sides, claims a report.

United are once again experiencing a turbulent season in the post-Ferguson era. Ralf Rangnick’s arrival on an interim basis has done little to steer United in the right direction. Initial results amid a kind run of fixtures were good, but the 4-1 humbling at the hands of near neighbours Man City on Sunday put things into perspective.

Off the pitch, United’s dressing room continues to leak like a sieve. There were even suggestions Cristiano Ronaldo had ruled himself out with a hip flexor injury after apparently being told he’d be overlooked for the City clash.

There have been very few bright sparks in the campaign at Old Trafford, though one ray of light had come in the form of Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese right-back was favoured in the early months of Rangnick’s time in charge after getting the nod over Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, even that bright spark has faded in recent weeks with Wan-Bissaka chosen to start the last three league matches in a row.

Man Utd working on Dalot deal

Regardless, Dalot could yet play an important role for United in the long-term – providing he signs a new contract.

The Daily Star recently claimed United were willing to open talks over extending Dalot’s stay. His current deal expires in 2023.

Now, Sport Witness (citing Italian outlet Calciomercato), reveal that action could have dual reasoning.

Marcus Rashford looking for move abroad as Manchester exit looms Marcus Rashford considering his future away from Manchester with PSG, Real Madrid and others interested

Firstly, they state interest from Italian pair Fiorentina and Roma is ‘genuine’. The Serie A sides know first hand what Dalot is capable of after impressing on loan with AC Milan last season.

Atletico Madrid are also once again linked. Diego Simeone’s side are on the hunt for a long-term replacement for Kieran Trippier after his sale to Newcastle.

But the biggest issue facing all three is United’s desire to tie Dalot down to a new contract.

That would safeguard his future if the club intend to make him a key cog in their first-team. But the outlet also state it could be in order to protect Dalot’s value ahead of a future sale.

Precisely what United’s plans for Dalot in the future are, only time will tell. But if a new deal is signed, the club will be given breathing room to reach that conclusion in their own good time.

United chief in talks with Richarlison?

Meanwhile, Manchester United transfer chief Matt Judge has held talks with the entourage of Everton forward Richarlison in view of replenishing their attack, a report claims.

In terms of the final third, there are concerns over the futures of the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani. The latter is out of contract at the end of the season, and the former may be hard to keep around if they miss out on the Champions League.

United need to look to the long-term, too, so in that regard could pounce for Richarlison. According to CaughtOffside, they have an interest in the Everton attacker.

In fact, United chief Judge has been in contact with Richarlison’s representatives, per the report. That is to discuss transfer terms with United reportedly willing to fork out a transfer fee of between £60m and £70m.

The Brazilian would also be in line to secure a contract with far higher wages than he earns with Everton. Richarlison is believed to currently earn around £90,000 per week.

As for Everton, they have the chance to double their money on Richarlison. They signed him for £35m from Watford in 2018.

A recent report revealed they were bracing themselves for interest in the forward, regardless of whether they suffer relegation or stay in the Premier League. Now, Man Utd may take their pursuit of the 24-year-old further. It stands to reason a deal will be much easier to make if the Toffees go down.

READ MORE: Euro Paper Talk: Transfer guru nails biggest Man Utd priorities, with €80m star to break mould