Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has made it clear internally that he does not want the club to entertain any possibility of selling Diogo Dalot, as Jose Mourinho looks to bring him to Real Madrid, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Dalot has emerged as a target for not just Real Madrid, but also Barcelona and Bayern Munich, ahead of what is expected to be another major summer of squad restructuring across Europe’s elite clubs.

However, TEAMtalk understands Carrick has strongly communicated to Man Utd’s hierarchy that the Portugal international remains an important part of his long-term plans at Old Trafford.

Dalot’s form under Carrick has been viewed internally as one of the more impressive success stories since the former midfielder stepped into management at United.

Indeed, sources indicate Carrick values the 27-year-old’s consistency and tactical intelligence, making Dalot one of the manager’s most trusted performers.

But in recent weeks, Real Madrid’s admiration for Dalot has intensified.

The Spanish giants are preparing to confirm the appointment of Jose Mourinho and TEAMtalk understands the Portuguese coach has already indicated he would be open to bringing Dalot to the Santiago Bernabeu.

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Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich keen on Dalot deal

Real Madrid are preparing for life after legendary full-back Dani Carvajal, who has now parted ways with the club, and TEAMtalk understands they are actively assessing elite-level replacements capable of filling the void within their squad.

Sources state Dalot had already been under consideration at Madrid before Mourinho’s impending arrival, with the club’s recruitment staff hugely appreciating his ability to operate effectively on either flank.

That tactical flexibility is viewed as a particularly valuable asset within Madrid’s evolving defensive structure.

Barcelona are also attentive to the situation.

The Catalan giants are currently assessing whether to pursue a permanent return for Joao Cancelo and TEAMtalk understands Dalot is one of the alternative names being seriously considered if they ultimately move in a different direction.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich remain firmly in the market for a new right-back.

The Bundesliga champions have frequently relied on midfielder Konrad Laimer in the role and sources indicate the German giants want a more natural long-term solution moving forward.

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Man Utd to block high-profile exit

Despite that growing external interest, Manchester United are not looking to force Dalot towards the exit door. Quite the opposite.

TEAMtalk understands the club are increasingly open to discussing an improved long-term contract with the defender, who currently has two years remaining on his existing deal alongside an additional option year.

United’s hierarchy are understood to recognise Dalot’s importance both on and off the pitch and view him as one of the more reliable senior figures within the squad.

Carrick’s backing is also believed to carry significant weight internally as the club shapes its plans for next season.

While no formal negotiations over a new deal have yet been completed, sources indicate the prospect of extending Dalot’s stay at Old Trafford is now firmly on the agenda.

For now, interest from Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern continues to build, but TEAMtalk understands Manchester United’s current stance is clear: Dalot remains a player Carrick wants to build around rather than cash in on.

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