Man Utd hatch plan to sign red-hot Croatian striker in January as Prem trio plot moves – Exclusive

Manchester United, Tottenham and Everton are keeping tabs on Dinamo Zagreb striker Dion Beljo, TEAMtalk can reveal, with all three Premier League clubs viewing the January transfer window as a potential opportunity to explore a move for the in-form Croatian forward.

Beljo, 24, has caught the attention of clubs in England after a remarkable run of goalscoring form, with his performances in Croatia putting him firmly on the radar of several top-flight sides.

The 6ft 5in striker has scored 12 goals in his last 14 games, including 10 in seven league appearances for Dinamo Zagreb, while he has also found the net for Croatia.

We understand that Man Utd, Tottenham and Everton have all checked on Beljo recently and are continuing to assess his progress, with January emerging as a potential opening for the Premier League trio to consider their options.

Brentford have also been monitoring the striker, while interest has extended beyond England, with the City Football Group and Chelsea ownership group BlueCo having shown an interest.

Newcastle United and Leeds United have also been linked with Beljo, who has previously namechecked both clubs as among his favourite Premier League sides.

That adds an intriguing dimension to the interest surrounding the Croatian, even as Man Utd, Tottenham and Everton emerge as clubs to watch ahead of January.

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Man Utd, Tottenham, Everton plotting moves for Croatian striker

For now, the interest in Beljo remains at the tracking and assessment stage, with clubs continuing to gather information on a striker whose performances have made him one of the most talked-about forwards in European football. His recent numbers are difficult to ignore.

12 goals in 14 games, including 10 in just seven league outings, underline the level of his current form, while his 38-goal return across 48 appearances last season demonstrated that his exploits are not simply a short-lived hot streak.

Beljo’s immediate focus remains on maintaining his form for Dinamo, but his goalscoring exploits have ensured that some of England’s biggest sides are watching closely.

Man Utd are open to bringing in a new forward to compete with the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, while Joshua Zirkzee’s future at Old Trafford remains in doubt.

Tottenham’s need for a new striker has been exacerbated by Richarlison being left out of Roberto De Zerbi’s squad, leaving Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush as their main options.

Everton, on the other hand, are arguably the club most in need of a new forward. A calamitous end to the summer transfer window means that David Moyes has just one recognised striker in Thierno Barry, after the club sold Beto to Fiorentina but failed to bring in a replacement.

Beljo is a player to watch closely in January as the Premier League trio all look to bring in important attacking reinforcements.

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