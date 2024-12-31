Casemiro knows his time is up at Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro knows his time is up and his Old Trafford exit is accelerating ahead of the January transfer window – but one destination has been ruled out.

Casemiro was among the starters for Man Utd in their loss to Newcastle on Monday night but was taken off, and it is up for question whether he will be given the chance to play under Ruben Amorim again.

The 32-year-old is a likely candidate to leave Man Utd in 2025 – potentially as early as January – and it now seems any departure would be with his own acceptance.

According to reports in his native Brazil, from UOL, Casemiro has given the green light for Man Utd to sell him at the next opportunity. The story’s headline starts: ‘Casemiro agrees to leave United’.

The report goes on to claim that Casemiro ‘welcomes’ a move to Saudi Arabia after realising Amorim will phase him out at Man Utd. The Saudi Public Investment Fund is said to be ‘determined’ to add Casemiro to their league. However, which club he goes to in the Middle East is still up for grabs.

Casemiro could end up at any of Al Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Ettifaq or Al-Qadsiah, depending on what the Saudi PIF decides and which of those clubs have available spaces for foreign recruits.

Al-Nassr would have the backing of captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who used to be teammates with Casemiro at Real Madrid and Man Utd.

READ MORE: Gary Neville warns Ruben Amorim isn’t safe from Man Utd sack as insight into INEOS thinking is revealed

Casemiro rules out one Man Utd exit route

While the update on Casemiro’s future has come from a Brazilian source, the chances of him returning to play in his home country have been shut down within it.

UOL added that Casemiro has ‘no plans to return to Brazil’, where he last played in 2013 for Sao Paulo before joining Real Madrid.

In contrast, there are deemed to be ‘no major obstacles’ stopping him from moving to Saudi Arabia, despite his contract with Man Utd still being active until 2026.

TEAMtalk can confirm that 2025 will be the year in which Casemiro leaves Man Utd. The club are trying to get him out in January, but if unsuccessful, he will certainly be offloaded by the summer.

Casemiro is one of the highest earners in the Man Utd squad but by the same score one of the players with the biggest gap between wages and output.

Man Utd transfer latest ahead of clearout

Casemiro is not the only player whose future as a Man Utd player is in danger ahead of the January transfer window.

Joshua Zirkzee was taken off in the first half against Newcastle and TEAMtalk has learned it has convinced him to seek a new club just six months after he joined from Bologna.

Bologna themselves are now one of three Serie A clubs interested in taking Zirkzee back to Italy for the second half of the season.

Fellow forward Marcus Rashford has been looked upon even less favourably by Amorim in recent weeks and could be close to the end of his journey as a Man Utd player.

TEAMtalk sources have stated Man Utd could loan Rashford out in January and even subsidise some of his wages if the destination is right.

Like with Casemiro, Rashford’s destination could be Saudi Arabia, where three clubs are showing an interest in him.