Disastrous Man Utd signing finally nears exit with Ratcliffe to swallow stomach-churning loss on Solskjaer investment

Manchester United finally look ready to cut their losses on one of their most disappointing signings in recent years with a buyer found, at long last, for Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The 26-year-old was brought to Old Trafford in summer 2020, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer striking an intiial £35m agreement with Ajax which would eventually top £40m. Initially seen as Paul Pogba’s replacement in the Manchester United midfield, the 19-times capped Netherlands midfielder has proved nothing less than a disaster for the club.

Now with Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking charge of all transfer incomings and outgoings, the British billionare is ready to cut a swathe through United’s underperforming squad and rid Erik ten Hag of all his deadwood.

To that end, a report on Wednesday listed the 10 players who were on the chopping block at Old Trafford, including a summer signing and an in-form star.

Now it seems the first of those, in Van de Beek, is being lined up for a quickfire exit as soon as the January window opens for business.

And with the winter window officially opening in just over a month’s time, reports in Turkey claim the unwanted Dutch star has been lined up to make a cut-price move to Galatasaray.

The Super Lig champions have invested heavily in their squad in recent times and also brought in former United favourite Juan Mata the previous summer.

Now, having allowed Mata to depart over the summer for Vissel Kobe, the Turkish giants signed Tanguy Ndombele on loan as a replacement.

The Tottenham man, however, has struggled badly and talks are now underway at ending his loan spell in Istanbul early.

READ MORE ~ Comparing every Premier League team to its wage bill vs league position: Man Utd major underachievers

Ndombele out, Van de Beek in at Man Utd

As a result, Gala are advancing in their quest to sign Van de Beek as his replacement with the Dutchman seen as the perfect option to stiffen up their midfield.

Now reports claim talks are already well advanced on a deal worth in the region of just €10m (£8.7m).

That would represent a significant £31.3m loss on their initial investment; another sign of the awful transfer dealings United have conducted over the years and by which Ratcliffe wants to rid them of.

However, after featuring in just 21 minutes of football all season long, it is clear that Van de Beek is neither wanted or needed by Ten Hag.

And given he is costing the club weekly wages of approximately £120,000, it is clear a parting of ways needs to happen for everyone’s benefit.

Once regarded as one of the best goalscoring midfielders of his era, Van de Beek has simply rotted away at Old Trafford making just 62 appearances over his three-and-a-half years at the club and scoring just two goals in the process.

Discussing his situation, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted the time is right for a parting of ways.

“Donny will leave in January for sure,” Romano told The United Stand recently.

“He has to (leave). And he wants to because he wants to play. It’s a shame because Donny wanted to play for Man United. He loved this opportunity. But, at the same time, he is never playing.

“He also knows he needs regular football. He can’t stay on the bench.”

United face Galatasaray next week in a must-win Champions League clash. Van de Beek, however, will not feature after not being named in Ten Hag’s UCL squad.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd face Champions League expulsion as report reveals shocking new Sir Jim Ratcliffe update