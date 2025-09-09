Big-money Manchester United signing Jadon Sancho has been labelled as the ‘worst signing’ in the club’s history, despite having a trio of other contenders in recent years, while Jamie Carragher has also put the boot in on the winger.

Sancho has been a massive disappointment at Old Trafford since his £73million move from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021, but he’s not been on his own in that regard.

When he arrived at Man Utd as a 21-year-old, he did so after emerging as one of the top attacking talents in Europe during his time in the Bundesliga.

Sancho featured regularly in his first two seasons with the Red Devils without really making the sort of contribution that his big price tag warranted.

A bust-up with Erik ten Hag didn’t help as he was then packed back off to Dortmund on loan, while another loan switch to Chelsea ended up with the Blues agreeing to a £5m penalty to cancel an agreement to sign Sancho permanently.

Ruben Amorim had no plans to reintegrate Sancho, leading to a loan move to Aston Villa and, speaking on The Overlap with Carragher, YouTuber Adam McKola went to town on the misfit attacker.

“I think Jadon Sancho is the worst signing Manchester United have ever made,” he said. “There’s big competition for it.

“We spent £80m on Antony who is useless. For me Jadon Sanco is the biggest waste of space I’ve ever seen in a United shirt.

“I think he’s a disgrace and I can’t wait to see the back of him. He talked about ‘freedom’ after going to Chelsea and he’s still stinking the gaff out now.

“Aston Villa are making a massive mistake taking him.”

Carragher doubts Sancho ‘ability’ as flop Man Utd signings rack up

Responding to those comments, former Liverpool and England star Carragher revealed he is unsure over how much ‘ability’ Sancho even has.

“It’s funny with Sancho because he got the reputation with Borussia Dortmund,” Carragher said.

“Me and Gary [Neville] were on Sky Sports a few years ago and we hadn’t seen much of him but he was doing really well at Dortmund in the Champions League.

“We got asked to come up with an England squad and we didn’t put him in and got some stick on social media.

“When you say he’s the worst Man Utd signing because of his ability… I’m not sure there’s much ability there.”

When McKola mentioned ‘big competition’ for the ill-fated ‘worst-ever signing’ status at Old Trafford, he wasn’t wrong – as has been evidenced over the last few seasons.

Antony is now back at Real Betis permanently after his disastrous United stint, while Rasmus Hojlund has been packed off to Napoli on loan after scoring 26 times in 95 games for the club.

Andre Onana is another high-profile flop, as he prepares for a loan move to Trabzonspor before the Turkish window shuts.

