Manchester United have rejected Sevilla’s loan offer for Anthony Martial, though a report has revealed an exit could still occur if certain terms are met.

The French forward, 26, revealed his desire to seek a new challenge next month via his agent. Martial has plummeted down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

His quest for regular gametime saw speculation over a January exit ramp up. Newcastle, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Sevilla were all namechecked as potential suitors by various outlets.

However, interim Manchester United boss Rangnick suggested he could play hardball over a move. In his eyes, United would only sanction an exit if it were in the club’s best interests – not just the player’s.

Sky Sports then revealed Sevilla had acted on their interest to the tune of a straight loan deal until the end of the season. An option or obligation to buy was not included.

Man Utd demands over Martial not met

However, the Manchester Evening News has reported United have rejected Sevilla’s approach.

The outlet state Sevilla’s offer included paying half of Martial’s high salary. That was not to United’s liking who the article insists will only sanction a loan deal under two conditions.

Firstly, they want Martial’s wages paid in full. Secondly, they will seek a loan fee as part of any deal.

The MEN concluded that while Sevilla’s first offer has failed, United have not ruled out a Martial exit next month entirely.

Man Utd players could be Rangnick’s downfall – Neville

Meanwhile, Gary Neville slammed the Man Utd squad for their dismal body language against Newcastle, and claimed this group of players could be the downfall of Rangnick.

United produced a truly dreadful first-half display that lacked energy, commitment and quality.

The turgid performance improved to some degree after the break when Ralf Rangnick rung the changes at half-time. However, speaking in the Sky Sports studio at the break, United legend Gary Neville could barely believe what he had seen.

“To be honest with you, they got the last manager the sack,” said Neville at half-time on Monday Night Football.

“Ralf Rangnick’s not going to get the sack. He’s only had two or three weeks with them. But they’ll get a lot of managers the sack if they carry on like that because that’s a really, really poor performance.

“It’s only 45 minutes but they’ve got to sort themselves out because it’s massively below anything that’s expected. I’m fuming.”

