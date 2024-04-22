‘Disrespectful’ Roy Keane slammed over controversial Man Utd comments after FA Cup escape

Ally McCoist has criticised fellow pundit Roy Keane for claiming Manchester United should be ’embarrassed’ they only beat Coventry City on penalties over the weekend.

Man Utd looked set to ease into the FA Cup final on Sunday when Bruno Fernandes joined Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire on the scoresheet with a deflected strike, putting the Red Devils 3-0 up. However, few would have predicted what was to happen next.

Championship side Coventry completed the most unlikely of comebacks, with Ellis Simms and Callum O’Hare dragging them back to 3-2 before Haji Wright netted an injury-time penalty, taking the game to extra time.

There was more drama as both sides hit the crossbar before Victor Torp thought he had won it for Coventry with a stunning late goal. But that strike was ruled out for offside and Man Utd finally got over the line with a shoot-out victory.

After the match, former Man Utd midfielder Keane tore into Erik ten Hag’s side by saying: “They [Man Utd] know they were lucky today, they had the game won at 3-0. They were almost embarrassed to win at the end.

“They’re in the cup final, they got the job done. But every time I see this Man Utd team, I don’t like what I see.

“They’re hard to like, they just play in moments. We talk about leadership, characters – I don’t see any of that in this Man Utd group.

“Team management when you’re 3-0 up… you don’t give a Championship team any sort of hope. But that’s what they do, they give up chances, they give up goals.

“We’ve seen it all season so I don’t know why we’re that surprised. My goodness, they rode their luck at the end.”

Ally McCoist questions Roy Keane comments

But according to McCoist, Coventry should be praised for their ‘magnificent’ spirit, rather than Man Utd being torn apart.

“I don’t like the word ‘embarrassing’ because I think it’s disrespectful to Coventry,” the former Rangers striker said on talkSPORT.

“Should Man Utd be beating Coventry? Yes, of course, and particularly if you’re 3-0 up with 18 minutes to go, but to use the word ‘embarrassing’ is I think a slap in the face to Coventry who were absolutely magnificent.”

McCoist added: “It’s a funny one. I understand where Roy is coming from because for Man Utd it was really, really poor but at the same time I did the quarter-final game with Wolves and Coventry were excellent.

“They’ve got goals in their team – Simms, Haji and O’Hare – who could play at that top level in the top flight.

“They were unlucky last year getting beaten by Luton in the [Championship] play-off final on penalties so they’re a side who can more-than handle themselves.

“But from Man United’s point of view, dear me. That would have been unthinkable and it was so close with the disallowed goal to being one of the greatest FA Cup stories ever.”

