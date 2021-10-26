Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be instantly dismissed by Manchester United, according to reports – but sources are still already predicting what his next job will be.

Solskjaer is under more pressure than ever before in the Man Utd hotseat. The former striker has split opinion throughout his tenure as manager after initially impressing in an interim role. He has overseen progress at the club but they are yet to take that final step back to the glory days of lifting trophies.

After a summer of investment, some have questioned whether Solskjaer is the right man to lead Man Utd forward. Those questions were only amplified in volume following their 5-0 thrashing at home to rivals Liverpool at the weekend.

It has since emerged that Man Utd officials are considering Solskjaer’s position, after previously insisting upon their backing of him.

There are some growing concerns within the dressing room. For example, some players have reportedly made their feelings clear to Solskjaer about his lineup preferences.

Eric Bailly was supposedly angry that Solskjaer selected an unfit Harry Maguire instead of him for their loss to Leicester last weekend. Furthermore, others have questioned why he overlooks Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic.

It is clear that pressure is growing internally on Solskjaer. However, for the time being, he retains the support of the club’s owners.

According to The Sun, Solskjaer will not be sacked yet. Indeed, he has been pictured arriving for training on Tuesday. He will prepare the team for their game against Tottenham at the weekend as usual.

Man Utd's problems are bigger than Solskjaer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the epicentre for all of Man Utd's problems, so they better get rid of him before things start to get even uglier.

However, after talks on Monday, the board are divided over what the best course of action would be. They remain reluctant to sack a club legend, but are aware of the growing discontent among the fanbase.

Therefore, it cannot be ruled out that they will abandon their long-term plan with Solskjaer. For now, though, his task is preparing for the Spurs game and clearing the air with some of his unhappy players.

The Manchester Evening News adds that the club have not been able to provide clarity either way on Solskjaer’s status.

Solskjaer next job named

Despite remaining as Man Utd manager for now, one reporter has revealed there is already a plan for the next phase of his coaching career.

Jan-Aage Fjortoft tweeted: “Ole G will, as any manager, eventually get the sack. Then he will take some time off.

“After that he will succeed Solbakken (when he says enough is enough) as Norwegian National Coach.”

Stale Solbakken has been in charge of Norway since 2020 and is under contract until the end of 2022.

Therefore, Solskjaer may be facing a long wait to get back in work if United do dismiss him imminently, unless either his or Solbakken’s plans change.

Solskjaer represented Norway 67 times as a player. But a move into international management would be a new experience for the former Molde and Cardiff City coach.

While Solskjaer may have plans for after Man Utd, it remains to be seen how detailed the plans are for Man Utd after Solskjaer.

They have reportedly shortlisted the likes of Antonio Conte, Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers and Erik Ten Hag. But there are concerns over Conte’s suitability for the role, Zidane has little interest in the job, and the other two are under contract with other clubs.

