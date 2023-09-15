Divisive Man Utd partnership to be rekindled if late transfer goes through for unfancied midfielder

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has become a target for Fenerbahce on deadline day in Turkey, according to reports.

Man Utd sold Fred to Fenerbahce earlier this summer and now his former midfield partner at Old Trafford might have the chance to follow him to the Super Lig if information from Takvim is to be believed.

According to the Turkish source, Fenerbahce have begun to consider a late swoop for McTominay as they aim to reinforce their midfield further. In fact, they are supposedly in negotiations with Man Utd about a loan deal.

McTominay has fallen down the pecking order since Erik ten Hag took charge of Man Utd. Even with Fred out of the way, he seemingly remains behind Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and new signings Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount for a place in midfield.

Indeed, both of McTominay’s appearances so far this season have been as a substitute and they have lasted for two and five minutes respectively.

If he is concerned about a lack of playing opportunities, he might have one last chance to leave this year by going to Fenerbahce within the next few hours. There is no indication that a deal is imminent, though, so he may be stuck in Manchester.

In the event that he ended up at Fenerbahce, he could rekindle his partnership with Fred. Both players have more than 200 appearances for Man Utd to their name, but some critics felt uninspired by their combination in midfield.

It would certainly be intriguing to see them lining up alongside each other for a different club, but this feels just like a rumour at present and there would have to be some quick developments for it to become anything concrete.

Nevertheless, McTominay is only under contract with Man Utd until 2025. Therefore, his future should remain under consideration over the coming months, even if he doesn’t join Fenerbahce before Friday’s deadline in Turkey.

Incidentally, the Fenerbahce squad also includes former Man Utd forward Joshua King, more noted for his spell with Bournemouth, and other familiar faces such as ex-Man City striker Edin Dzeko.

Transfer pathway open between Man Utd and Fenerbahce

Earlier this summer, they also sold goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to Man Utd, where he has become the main competitor to fellow recent recruit Andre Onana.

Since communication lines between the two clubs are firmly established, Takvim hints Fenerbahce could take advantage by signing McTominay, who appeals to them because of his versatility in the middle of the park.

Time is against them, though, so it would seem more likely that McTominay will remain with the only club of his career so far for the time being.

Besides, Fenerbahce have a couple of alternatives in mind. Links with Arsenal’s Jorginho have been reiterated in the report, while former Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is also named as someone they could try to sign (from Porto).