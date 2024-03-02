Divisive Man Utd winger survives as Ten Hag makes Greenwood call ahead of summer shake-up

Divisive Manchester United winger Antony will reportedly survive for longer than Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho, as Erik ten Hag has made a call on his future.

Greenwood’s United career has been in limbo for some time. He was suspended for over a year by the club starting at the beginning of 2022 amid an investigation into allegations of assault and attempted rape against him.

There was then a mutual agreement at the end of that investigation that it would be best for his career to continue elsewhere, and he was loaned to Getafe.

But despite the fact that seemed like the end, multiple reports have suggested there’s still a way back for the forward.

If he was not playing well, that might not even be a consideration – and it’s not clear if it actually is anyway or if the reports are simply reports – but he’s scored five La Liga goals and assisted another five for his loan club.

Minority United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently stated there were “decisions” to be made on Greenwood’s future.

While that does not definitively suggest he won’t be moving on, it also doesn’t quash that rumour.

As such, Getafe, who are more than happy to keep the winger if they’re able to, might have to wait for a decision on the future of their loan star.

Antony to outlast Greenwood, Sancho

That may not be the case, though, as Football Insider reports Greenwood is going to be sold.

Indeed, the report states both he and Borussia Dortmund loanee Sancho are going on the chopping block ‘before’ United sanction Antony’s departure.

Ratcliffe is plotting some huge signings, and will need to make some big money from letting some assets go.

Sancho, having been signed for £73million, should still hold a decent value, and Greenwood’s resurgence in Spain means sides would likely pay good money for him, too.

The report suggests the pair will be ‘put up for sale’ in order to raise the necessary cash to improve the side.

Ten Hag spares Antony

To some, it may seem strange that Antony is going to survive beyond this season.

But the report states Ten Hag has ‘wants to keep the Brazilian’ at United, and as such they will ‘sell the attacking duo before allowing him to leave’.

That seems to suggest there’s a chance he is also let go at some point, but the priority is getting the other players off the books and allowing him more time.

On the field, most would probably place Greenwood at the top of the list of the three trio, with Sancho second and Antony in dead last.

However, Ten Hag seemingly sees something in him, and while he’s a divisive figure in terms of his performances – having scored once and assisted once all season – he does not bring as many off-field problems, and may be more willing to work with Ten Hag.

Sancho does not seem to be in the same boat, as he refused to apologise for a public spat with the manager, and there would be major fallout if Greenwood was allowed to return.

