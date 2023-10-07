Man Utd dodge major bullet with Ten Hag target ‘not at their level’ amid rival Prem deal

Manchester United have been told why their failed signing of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is a good thing after the 21-year-old penned a new contract at Goodison Park.

Branthwaite spent last season on loan at PSV, which saw him play under former Man Utd centre-forward Ruud van Nistelrooy. The centre-back impressed during his spell in the Eredivisie, with Van Nistelrooy even going as far as labelling him the ‘complete defender’.

Branthwaite did so well at PSV that Man Utd and Liverpool were both linked with shock moves to snare him away from Everton.

The former Carlisle United man returned to Everton over the summer. Several reports tipped Man Utd to submit an offer in an attempt to beat Liverpool in the transfer chase, but they were left frustrated on September 27 when it emerged that Everton had begun contract talks with Branthwaite in order to end the rumours.

On Friday, the Toffees confirmed that Branthwaite has signed a new deal which is designed to keep him at the club until June 2027.

Reacting to the fresh terms, Everton chief Kevin Thelwell labelled the England U21 international ‘excellent’ and explained how the contract is a ‘great boost’ for everyone at the club.

READ MORE: Man Utd insist on £104m midfielder deal despite receiving ‘non-negotiable’ warning

Branthwaite’s new deal makes it unlikely Man Utd will launch a bid to sign him next year, as they would have to pay top dollar to complete a transfer.

But former striker Gabby Agbonlahor thinks that might be a good thing for the Red Devils anyway, as Branthwaite is not yet at the required level to shine for them.

Everton star ‘good’ but not Man Utd standard – pundit

“At this stage, he needs to focus on getting that consistency,” Agbonlahor said during an interview with Football Insider.

“He’s shown he is a good defender, but I don’t think he’s at the level where Man Utd would go out and buy him.

“He needs a whole season where he’s not out the side and he’s putting in good performances most weeks.

“Then, I’m sure, teams will come and take a closer look at him.

“But he can’t get carried away with a few good games. Now he has signed the new contract, he needs to show his worth over the whole season.”

Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood must choose between two teams after one manager suggested he could bring the Man Utd attacker into his squad.