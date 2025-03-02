Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has revealed why he believes a top Old Trafford talent could eventually get to the same level as outstanding Arsenal centre-back William Saliba.

The Red Devils are currently enduring a disastrous season as they sit down in 14th spot in the Premier League table, a whopping 33 points behind leaders and bitter rivals Liverpool – although they could still salvage their season with FA Cup or Europa League glory.

But, despite their struggles, Silvestre believes his old club at least have a player who can become one of the best – if he carries on his current rate of development.

Man Utd made Leny Yoro the most expensive player aged 18 or younger and one of the most expensive centre-backs in history when they spent over £50m to sign him from French outfit Lille last summer.

Yoro, who has been linked with a future switch to Chelsea, had only had one full season at Lille but was also attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid as United swept in to wrap up a deal for his services.

The 19-year-old central defender did miss the first four months of the campaign after suffering a fractured foot in pre-season but has begun to feature heavily for United since December – performing a major role in Ruben Amorim’s back three.

And Silvestre is convinced that the teenager can be a ‘major force at Manchester United in the coming years’ and emulate Arsenal star Saliba, who has established himself as one of the best defenders in Europe during his time in north London.

“From his time in Lille, we’ve seen that he’s athletically dominant, he makes the right calls when recovering the ball and has good timing,” Silvestre told the Daily Mirror.

“It’s unfortunate that he got injured early in pre-season because I think he will be a major force at United in the coming years.

“He still has some things that he can learn, of course, he is not the finished article, but he’s got so much potential. When you look at [William] Saliba and [Ibrahima] Konate for France, for me he is next in line.”

Ferdinand also backs Yoro to reach the top

Earlier in the season, Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand backed Saliba to become the best defender in world football within three years, while also ackowledgin that Yoro could eventually challenge the Gunners star in that regard.

“I think he’s [Saliba] going to be the best defender in the world,” Ferdinand said on Rio Ferdinand Presents.

“Saliba will be the best defender in the world when Virgil van Dijk gives up that post.

“As soon as that happens, it could be in a year, it could be three years. Whenever it’s going to be I don’t see anyone else taking over.

“The only person I see, the person who I think will rival him and it will be close is Leny Yoro.”

Yoro’s latest United start is poised to be in Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Fulham at Old Trafford, with Amorim’s men looking to book their place in the quarter-finals.

