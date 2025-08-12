6ft 2in star in direct ‘talks’ with Man Utd and Leeds DESPITE ‘major red flag’

A long-serving Premier League player is personally holding talks with Manchester United, Leeds United and Newcastle United, according to a reliable source, as Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim is warned against bringing him to Old Trafford.

Man Utd, Leeds and Newcastle have all been active in the summer transfer window, as they aim to have a successful 2025/26 campaign. While Leeds’ main objective this season is to avoid the dreaded drop back to the Championship after winning automatic promotion from the Championship, Man Utd and Newcastle are determined to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Gabriel Gudmundsson are among the signings that Leeds have made this season, while Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale have been Newcastle’s two major new players.

Both Leeds and Newcastle are on the hunt for a new striker, with the West Yorkshire club searching for a prolific goalscorer who can stamp his authority in the Premier League and the Magpies seeking a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, who is the subject of interest from Liverpool.

Man Utd had also been on the hunt for a striker, but the Red Devils have recently completed the signing of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

However, Dominic Calvert-Lewin believes that he can still make Man Utd better, with talkSPORT reporting that the former Everton striker is in talks with the Red Devils over a move to Old Trafford as a free agent.

TalkSPORT has claimed that Calvert-Lewin, who left Everton at the end of last season, has personally ‘held talks’ with Man Utd, Newcastle and Leeds after sacking his agent.

This follows a report over the weekend that revealed that Calvert-Lewin had sacked his agent and was hoping to join Man Utd.

It seems that the 28-year-old striker, who has 57 goals and 18 assists in 239 Premier League appearances in his name, has now stepped up his quest to find a new club.

TalkSPORT has noted that although Sunderland made a move for Calvert-Lewin, the 6ft 2in striker wants to play for a club that is ‘higher up the Premier League food chain’.

Man Utd warned against signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Renewed speculation about Man Utd and Calvert-Lewin will come as a surprise to the Old Trafford faithful, especially as the club have only just signed Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Moreover, Man Utd want to offload Rasmus Hojlund, with AC Milan keen on a loan deal for the Denmark international striker.

With Joshua Zirkzee also in the Man Utd squad, it is hard to see Calvert-Lewin get much playing time even as a substitute.

Calvert-Lewin was linked with Man Utd in July, but a subsequent report dismissed the suggestion that the Red Devils wanted to sign him.

GiveMeSport reported that Calvert-Lewin was being pushed towards Man Utd, who did not see much value in signing the 28-year-old because of the striker’s injury issues.

‘Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Calvert-Lewin as a free agent, according to GMS sources, but any potential deal is off as influential figures stopped short of engaging in prolonged discussions due to identifying his injury record as a major red flag when going in search of fresh firepower,’ stated the report.

Two prominent voices have also warned Man Utd against handing a contract to Calvert-Lewin, who made only 19 starts in the Premier League last season.

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys wrote on X at 4:01pm on July 7: “I used to think there was a player in Calvert-Lewin. There still might be but Utd can’t seriously be thinking about signing him?

“What a come down. The Jim Reaper has led the club into a cul-de-sac. I’d be surprised if the new stadium ever gets built. It’s a shambles.”

TalkSPORT host Jeff Stelling said on July 7: “I like him as a player when he’s fully fit, but it’s not often enough.

“He will find a club and he will find somewhere where he can prove his fitness, but if I’m a Manchester United fan and I hear that they are signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin as their main striker, I’m thinking what sort of season are we going to have.”

