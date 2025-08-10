Despite Manchester United recently signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, a free agent striker is hoping to move to Old Trafford before the summer transfer window closes, according to a report, but it is unlikely that he will have his wish granted.

Man Utd had been looking for a top number nine all summer, and on Saturday, the Premier League giants finally completed a deal for Sesko. Newcastle United were also very keen on the Slovenia international striker, but it was the Red Devils who got the deal done in the end, paying Leipzig a total of £73.7m (€85.1m, $99.1m), including add-ons.

With Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo having joined the Red Devils earlier this summer, Man Utd are now focused on signing a defensive midfielder and a goalkeeper.

Signing another striker this summer is not on Man Utd’s agenda, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still hoping to earn a move to Old Trafford, claims a report.

The Sun has reported that Calvert-Lewin has got rid of his representatives and is ready to hold talks himself with Man Utd.

The 6ft 2in striker is a free agent at the moment, having parted company with Everton at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Sun has reported that Calvert-Lewin is ‘hoping for a deal at Manchester United’.

The 28-year-old English striker ‘will do his own transfer negotiations’ after deciding to ‘ditch’ his representatives.

The headline has noted: ‘Dominic Calvert-Lewin sacks agent and takes personal charge of transfer talks as ex-Everton star, 28, seeks Man Utd move’.

Calvert-Lewin, who has had injury issues in his career, made 19 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton last season, scoring three goals and giving one assist in the process.

The striker has played a total of 239 matches in the Premier League so far in his career, scoring 57 goals and giving 18 assists in the process.

Why Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Man Utd is unlikely

With Sesko now in the Man Utd squad, manager Amorim has three options to play as a number nine, including Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

While Zirkzee’s future at Man Utd was called into question earlier this summer, speculation has cooled down, and it now seems unlikely that he will leave.

On the other hand, Hojlund could leave Man Utd, with AC Milan keen on a loan deal for the Denmark international striker, as reported by TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported on X that while Man Utd are open to offloading Hojlund, the striker himself ‘insists on staying’ at Old Trafford.

It is hard to envisage Man Utd signing Calvert-Lewin if Hojlund stays.

The Sun itself has noted in the report that a move to Old Trafford for Calvert-Lewin ‘feels further away than ever’.

The report has claimed interest in the striker from Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Sunderland.

