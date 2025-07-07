Manchester United have made a dramatic U-turn on their pursuit of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to a reliable source, as Richard Keys and Jeff Stelling slam the Red Devils for even considering the former Everton striker.

One of the areas that Man Utd are desperate to strengthen in the summer transfer window is attack. Neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee has been prolific in the Premier League, with the Danish striker scoring just four league goals and the Dutchman finding the back of the net only three times in the league last season.

Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim is well aware of the need to sign a top-quality number nine, as the Red Devils aim to finish in the Premier League top four in the 2025/26 campaign.

Among the many strikers on Man Utd’s radar is Calvert-Lewin, who became a free agent at the end of last month when his contract with Everton ran out.

The Sun reported on July 5 that Man Utd manager ‘Ruben Amorim wants to snap up Calvert-Lewin as Red Devils chiefs juggle their finances and try to build a new forward line’.

The report claimed that Man Utd had ‘reached out’ to the 28-year-old, who has played 11 times for England, with the Premier League club considering him as a third or fourth choice striker in the squad.

Given Calvert-Lewin’s injury issues in recent times, the report in The Sun came as a surprise, and now GiveMeSport has revealed that Man Utd have decided to call off a potential transfer.

The report, which is based on information from reliable journalist Dean Jones, has claimed that the striker is being pushed towards Man Utd, but the Premier League club’s decision-makers have decided to walk away because of his concerns over his fitness.

‘Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Calvert-Lewin as a free agent, according to GMS sources, but any potential deal is off as influential figures stopped short of engaging in prolonged discussions due to identifying his injury record as a major red flag when going in search of fresh firepower,’ the report states.

GMS has noted that ‘Manchester United have concerns about the amount of time Calvert-Lewin has spent on the treatment table in recent seasons’ and have opted’ against rushing to hand him a contract at Old Trafford.’

‘Despite being long-term admirers’, Man Utd will not pursue a deal for Calvert-Lewin, who was able to make only 19 starts in the Premier League for Everton last season.

Man Utd told to avoid Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Given Calvert-Lewin’s injury issues and failure to be a prolific goalscorer in the Premier League, many Man Utd fans would have been underwhelmed at the club’s interest in the English striker.

The outspoken Richard Keys could not believe the news that Calvert-Lewin was on Man Utd’s radar, with the former Sky Sports presenter ripping into the Premier League club’s decision-makers, including co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Keys wrote on X at 4:01pm on July 7: “I used to think there was a player in Calvert-Lewin. There still might be but Utd can’t seriously be thinking about signing him?

“What a come down. The Jim Reaper has led the club into a cul-de-sac. I’d be surprised if the new stadium ever gets built. It’s a shambles.”

TalkSPORT host Jeff Stelling, too, was bemused at speculation that Calvert-Lewin is a striker that Man Utd have been looking at.

Stelling said on talkSPORT on July 7: “I like him as a player when he’s fully fit, but it’s not often enough.

“He will find a club and he will find somewhere where he can prove his fitness, but if I’m a Manchester United fan and I hear that they are signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin as their main striker, I’m thinking what sort of season are we going to have.”

