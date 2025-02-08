Manchester United have identified Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a potential signing in the summer transfer window, with a report revealing four other soon-to-be free agents that the Red Devils are targeting as Everton’s stance on the English striker comes to light.

One of the areas that Man Utd are in desperate need of strengthening is their frontline. Rasmus Hojlund is still only 22 and has scored just 23 goals and given three assists in 74 matches in all competitions for the Red Devils. Joshua Zirkzee is a year older and has found the back of the net only five times and provided two assists in 36 appearances.

A big reason why Man Utd are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table is lack of goals. The Red Devils have scored just 28 times in 24 league games, fewer than West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd believe that signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin would solve their goalscoring problems.

Calvert-Lewin is out of contract at Everton at the end of the season, and Premier League rivals Man Utd want to secure his services on a free transfer.

However, Man Utd are facing a problem in their quest to bring the 27-year-old English striker to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

According to Everton News, Everton want to keep the striker and hope to convince him to extend his stay at Goodison Park.

Calvert-Lewin, who has been on the books of Everton since 2016, has scored a total of 89 goals and provided 22 assists in 321 appearances so far in his career.

Man Utd target four other free signings

It is not just Calvert-Lewin that Man Utd think would be an effective and cheap signing for them in the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, the Premier League giants are keen on Lille striker Jonthan David, Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah, Lille midfielder Angel Gomes and Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

David is one of the most prolific strikers in European football, but latest reports suggest that the Canada international is in advanced talks with Barcelona and is keen on a move to the LaLiga club.

Gomes is a former Man Utd prospect and is on the radar of Tottenham as well, while Tah is seen by the Old Trafford chiefs as “a key player to strengthen the defence”.

Sane is a player in huge demand, with Tottenham and Arsenal among the clubs keen on the Bayern winger, and Man Utd could struggle to convince him to move to Old Trafford, especially without Champions League football.

Latest Man Utd news: Gyokeres deal in place, Kane interest

Viktor Gyokeres is one of the best and most lethal strikers in the world and is on the radar of many clubs, including Arsenal.

Man United are also keen on a deal for Gyokeres, and it has now emerged that the Premier League club believe that the Sporting Lisbon striker will make the move to Old Trafford.

The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney has written in his Reading the Game newsletter: “It’s well known Marcus Rashford is angling for a move to Barcelona, but there was some surprise at one major club over his loan to Aston Villa as they were under the impression that he wanted to test himself abroad.

“Ruben Amorim had the full backing of the Manchester United hierarchy in offloading him.

“The club did not replace him with any forward – but then it could be said they weren’t playing him anyway – and the thinking there is that Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is in place for the summer.”

A Spanish report has claimed that Man Utd are also showing interest in Bryan Zaragoza.

The 23-year-old Spain international is on loan at Osasuna from Bayern Munich for the 2024-25 campaign.

Meanwhile, Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe would love Harry Kane to move to Old Trafford.

The former Tottenham striker is starring for Bayern, but there is a release clause of £54million in his contract for January 2026.

Ratcliffe wanted to sign Kane for Man Utd in 2023 before the striker left Tottenham for Bayern, and the INEOS supremo hopes that the England international joins the Premier League giants.

While Kane is open to a return to England, he is reportedly not going to entertain offers from Arsenal or Chelsea because they are bitter London rivals of his former club Tottenham.

