Donny van de Beek can still leave Manchester United this month, a fresh report has said, despite earlier sources claiming that his switch of agent has ruined his exit chances.

The Dutch midfielder looks set to be one of the main talking points of the January transfer window. Following a tough debut season where he struggled for minutes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promised him a greater role this term.

However, Van de Beek only played 199 minutes across six matches before the manager got sacked in November.

What’s more, he has only played just over 90 minutes in interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s five matches in charge.

As such, links with a move away for the midfielder are resurfacing. Everton tried and failed to sign him in the summer, while Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly shown more recent interest.

In an effort to engineer a January transfer, Van de Beek ended his association with representative Guido Albers in October. He subsequently began working alongside rival agent Ali Dursan.

The Sunday Mirror reported, however, that Dursan cannot represent Van de Beek without Albers’ permission. And with Dursan refusing to budge from the agreement he signed with the player, the newspaper claimed that a transfer now looks unlikely.

According to a fresh claim from journalist Jonathan Shrager, though, Van de Beek could still get away.

The reporter wrote on Twitter: “Regarding Donny Van de Beek’s agent situation, the owner of HCM Sports Management, Hasan Cetinkaya, is looking after Donny’s affairs.

“VDB’s [Van de Beek’s] former agent has a contract which only covers the UK, but not worldwide, so his new agency can technically still negotiate a transfer abroad.”

As a result, the transfer links with Barcelona and Madrid could still carry weight.

Van de Beek is one of a number of United players who could leave in January. Sevilla want to sign forward Anthony Martial, while Jesse Lingard’s future remains uncertain.

Like Lingard, the contracts of Juan Mata and Paul Pogba contracts expire in the summer.

Cavani will not follow potential Van de Beek exit

However, Edinson Cavani is one player who will not be leaving Man Utd this month.

The Uruguyan striker reportedly has interest from Barcelona, but interim manager Rangnick has ruled out his exit.

Rangnick revealed that he told Cavani from “the very first day” he arrived of the player’s importance in his plans.

He added that he “desperately” wants the striker to stay until the end of the season.

“He knows that I will definitely not let him go. I would rather have another Edi on top of that but for me it’s clear that Edi has to stay,” the manager said.

