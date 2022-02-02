Jaap Stam has said that he hopes Donny van de Beek can show his true worth following his loan move to Everton from Manchester United.

Netherlands midfielder Van de Beek sealed a temporary move across the North West after major struggles for game time. Despite arriving as a marquee signing in summer 2020, he has failed to make his mark.

In fact, he only started 19 of his 50 games so far. They came under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and current interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

As such, he sought a move away to increase his minutes and form in a World Cup year.

Van de Beek has moved to Everton, where he said new manager Frank Lampard was a major influence in his decision.

The 24-year-old struggled to make his mark at Man Utd as he could not fit into the midfield system. According to Stam, though, there was no reason for that to happen.

“Donny has qualities that fit in perfectly with Ajax and the Eredivisie, but he could not adapt to United’s style of play,” the former Red Devils defender told De Telegraaf.

“I hope he will be able to get minutes under his belt at Everton and that his qualities will be used properly.”

Stam added: “United would certainly not have performed less effectively if they had fielded two holding midfielders, allowing Van de Beek to play higher up the pitch and be of importance in the build-up of attacks, along with Scott McTominay and behind Bruno Fernandes.

“Luck plays its part but Donny always shows a great work ethic, runs many miles a game and is comfortable on the ball.

“He can be influential in switching play and has the capacity to succeed as a box-to-box player but he was never able to operate in that position.”

Indeed, Van de Beek made his name as Ajax got to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

Van de Beek set for Everton role

According to Dutch journalist Peter Zwart, Lampard will use his new midfielder in an advanced role.

The reporter said: “If you look at that selection of Everton, you see Lampard is going to be the new manager there, well then I have to add things up.

“In the past, Lampard mostly played 4-2-3-1, he played different formations, but it was mostly 4-2-3-1 looking at the selections.

“So I think really, there is no other number 10, so basically if Lampard is going to play his favourite system, Donny van de Beek will be the 10.”

But Lampard also has former Tottenham man Dele Alli in his ranks. The former Tottenham midfielder was another deadline-day signing for Everton in their new regime.