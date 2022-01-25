Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has received another Premier League offer following his rejection of Newcastle.

The Magpies were hoping to bring van de Beek in for the remainder of the campaign, in a bid to improve their survival hopes. The 24-year-old is desperate for game time after being frozen out in Manchester, leading to suggestions that he could move to St James’ Park.

But a report from The Telegraph claims van de Beek has no intention of involving himself in a relegation scrap. It seems he will reject any approaches from Eddie Howe’s side for the remainder of the transfer window.

Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick recently gave an update on van de Beek’s situation. He told reporters: “I am glad to have him in the squad. He is always performing at a high level in training.

“I had a conversation two weeks ago and advised him to stay until the end of the season. He wants to play in the World Cup and [Netherlands manager] Louis Van Gaal told him he needs to regularly play.

“I understand it, but we have a lot of competition in our squad.”

van de Beek could still leave the Red Devils as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims approaches have been made by two clubs, with one being in the Premier League.

Club willing to ‘push’ for Donny van de Beek

According to the Italian, Crystal Palace have asked to take the Dutchman on loan.

Rangnick, as shown by his comments, does not want to lose the player, but Palace are willing to ‘push’ for his services.

The Eagles will face competition from Valencia in the transfer race. However, an in-Prem move would make the most sense for van de Beek.

Romano also gives an insight into the terms of any loan deal. He claims it will be solely that, rather than including any buy-out clause, as United want van de Beek to return ready for the 2022-23 campaign.

West Ham coach delivers Lingard verdict

Meanwhile, Hammers insider Stuart Pearce reckons Jesse Lingard should secure a transfer away from United.

The attacking midfielder was promised regular football on his return from a loan spell in the summer.

But that has not been the case, with the 29-year-old appearing for just 89 minutes in the Premier League this term, over a series of late substitutions.

On Lingard’s situation, West Ham coach Pearce said: “Jesse is a commodity that is not playing for his football club that would be a benefit to a lot of clubs in the Premier League, that would be my personal opinion.

“Everyone is aware that we tried to get Jesse back again last summer and that will continue probably in this window as well but that is down to Jesse.

“Jesse has six months of his contract left, he will decide and Manchester Untied more importantly will decide what his future is for the next six months.”

