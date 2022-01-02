Manchester United has suffered a double blow as a wantaway man is stuck at Old Trafford and a young star has snubbed their advances.

Barely two days into the January window and the Red Devils‘ transfer plans have taken a hitch. They have a number of unhappy players who want out in 2022. And one of them, Donny van de Beek, looked set to leave this month.

However, that will be no longer happening because of issues surrounding his change of agent earlier this season, as per The Mirror.

The midfielder cut ties with long-term adviser Guido Albers in October. He had failed to secure an exit to Everton.

However, Albers has refused to relieve Van de Beek of the two-year contract he signed 18 months ago. Therefore, fellow agent Ali Dursan is unable to represent the Dutch international and get him a move away until the summer.

That means Van de Beek will remain on the sidelines for more time after an already shambolic start to his United career.

Ralf Rangnick is said to have disregarded him. So the club are having to pay the wages of a player they otherwise would happily sell on.

Celebrating players who didn’t celebrate – Salah, Lingard, Ronaldo and more

Not only has that issue arisen, but the Red Devils have also lost out on signing 18-year-old Ricardo Pepi.

The American wonderkid was eyed up by them and their Premier League rivals Liverpool – but both have been beaten.

Cavani leaving Man United will damage them Cavani has been good for United and his loss will be felt in the club.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Pepi is set to join German side FC Ausburg on a permanent move from FC Dallas.

His exploits for his national team and in the MLS have earned a league-record fee of $20m, with adds on included as part of the deal.

The striker travelled with his agent to Munich. He is undergoing a medical on Sunday before putting pen to paper on a five-year deal. Of course, United or Liverpool may once again pursue him during that time.

United hope grows for Rice

Meanwhile, United have become more confident over a massive deal for Declan Rice following West Ham’s recent poor form, according to a report.

The midfielder has emerged as one of the most sought-after Premier League stars with his rise in recent seasons. After making his top-flight debut at the end of the 2016/17 season, he has racked up 150 outings in the competition.

What’s more, the 22-year-old has become a vital part of the England team and starred at Euro 2020.

As a result, United have had eyes on Rice for some time over a potential move to Old Trafford. And this summer could finally be the time they nab him…

READ MORE: Ralf Rangnick takes action as Man Utd sixth sense sees huge midfielder deal prepared