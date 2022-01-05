EXCLUSIVE: Donny van de Beek has Man Utd theory as more than 10 clubs pile on transfer pressure

Donny van de Beek has not given up hope of sealing a transfer away from Manchester United in January as a host of clubs register interest, TEAMtalk has learned.

The midfielder moved to United as their marquee summer 2020 signing rom Ajax. However, his transfer to Old Trafford has not worked out as planned due to a lack of game time.

While he has made 48 Red Devils appearances, only 19 of them have come from the start of matches. As such, Van de Beek wants a move away this month.

Not only has his lack of club action affected his form, he has also dropped out of the Netherlands squad with the World Cup on the horizon.

Van de Beek hoped the change of manager at United would improve his fortunes. However, Ralf Rangnick has only given him one start in six games since taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And while interim boss Rangnick wants the Dutchman to stay, TEAMtalk has learned that Van de Beek still thinks he can get away.

A host of clubs both in England and across Europe have shown an interest in signing the midfielder on loan.

Up to six Premier League teams have firm interest. A move elsewhere in England is in doubt, though, given the agreement with his former agent Guido Albers.

Van de Beek stuck at Man United A move made from frustration from Donny has proven costly for himself.

However, Van de Beek can still get a move to Europe and TEAMtalk understands that 12 clubs from across the continent have come forward for him.

Thus far, United have rejected all enquiries that have come in over the 24-year-old’s availability.

But Van de Beek is desperate to be playing football in the second half of the season as he looks to re-establish himself in his country’s set-up.

He ideally wants to stay at Old Trafford but is wary of his lack of game time to date – including under Rangnick – and so is also looking at leaving.

But Rangnick has offered public assurances to a number of United stars since his arrival in the dugout. He has said that Edinson Cavani will not leave. What’s more, he wants Anthony Martial to stay, amid interest from Sevilla.

Van de Beek fuels Rangnick, Man Utd struggles

According to newspaper reports on Wednesday, though, Rangnick is facing an uphill battle over his role in the United dugout.

The Daily Mirror has claimed that as many as 11 Red Devils stars want out. Van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson and Eric Bailly are four who are named.

Cliques have reportedly formed in the dressing room, which has become fractured.

Furthermore, some squad members supposedly feel underwhelmed by Rangnick’s coaching methods and tactics.

The claims come following United’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday.