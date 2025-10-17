Man Utd are ready to let a first-team star leave in January

Manchester United are prepared to explore the addition of another centre-forward in January if Joshua Zirkzee leaves Old Trafford, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Zirkzee’s future at the club is under discussion once again after struggling to establish himself under Ruben Amorim.

The Dutchman was surprisingly kept on beyond the summer window, but his limited game time so far this season has raised fresh doubts about his long-term role at Man Utd.

Sources have indicated that while Amorim appreciates Zirkzee’s qualities, he does not view him as a natural fit within his preferred attacking system.

As such, the forward is now understood to be weighing up his options ahead of the winter market.

United are expected to be open to both a loan or permanent departure – though an initial temporary switch currently appears the more likely outcome.

If Zirkzee does depart, United are aware it would leave them short of attacking depth – and they may focus on the No.9 role. Indeed, recent reports from Spain claim that the Red Devils are ready to reignite their interest in a Premier League frontman in 2026.

While bringing in a new striker will not be a top priority heading into January, club insiders suggest that a “good-value” opportunity could see United act.

The ideal scenario would be to find a player capable of complementing and backing up Benjamin Sesko, ensuring Amorim retains a balance of options across his frontline.

Latest Man Utd news: Real sensation targeted; Casemiro future update

First up, United are one of eight clubs keen on signing Endrick from Real Madrid in the January transfer window, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the chances of the striker leaving the Santiago Bernabeu for Old Trafford in the middle of the season.

Elsewhere, the Red Devils are unlikely to keep Casemiro beyond the end of the season, sources have told TEAMtalk, even though Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim is a big fan of the Brazilian star.

And finally, Jobe Bellingham and Adam Wharton are among four exciting midfielders United are keen on signing, with TEAMtalk sources revealing their key target.

