Door swings wide open for Man Utd to sign sensational centre-back after Real Madrid walk away

Leny Yoro could become one of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first Man Utd signings

Real Madrid appear to have opened the door for Manchester United to win the race for French centre-back sensation Leny Yoro after reportedly pulling out of the race for his signature.

Real have suffered severely from injuries to their backline all season, losing their starting centre-backs from last term and at times being down to just one fit option.

To that end, it’s been expected that the Spanish giants will look to bring in reinforcements this summer, with Yoro regarded as one of the top talents in Europe who is firmly on their radar.

The 18-year-old Lille star has been highly impressive in Ligue 1 this season, exhibiting all of the qualities that could see him become a standout performer with a European heavyweight.

Indeed, Yoro is being tipped to be the best of a batch of young French centre-backs who have come through in recent years.

PSG and United are also known to be in the hunt for the teenager, although it’s the Premier League side who could now hold the trump card after Real’s decision to back away from a deal.

Matteo Moretto reports that the Bernabeu outfit will not try to compete financially with their competition for a player who is valued at around €60m (£51m).

He reports on the The Daily Briefing that Los Blancos have been following Yoro for some time, with the teenager’s deal up next summer. However, they see no reason to break the bank for him, given he can leave for free the following summer.

Real stance leaves way clear for Man Utd to strike

That stance would certainly be a gamble, especially if United decide not to wait and strike a deal of their own this summer.

It’s common knowledge that Sir Jim Ratcliffe the Red Devils squad this summer given how the team has massively under-performed this time around.

Centre-back is one position that could be in for a major overhaul, with the futures of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans all unclear at this stage.

One thing is for sure, Lille are not expecting to buckle over their asking price for one of European football’s top young talents.

To that end, Real will now be on a watching brief to see if any of their rivals launch bids to snap up Yoro when the summer window opens.

